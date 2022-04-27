https://sputniknews.com/20220427/beijing-denounces-us-self-contradictory-taiwan-support-after-us-navy-destroyer-transits-strait-1095108825.html

Beijing Denounces US’ 'Self-Contradictory’ Taiwan Support After US Navy Destroyer Transits Strait

Beijing Denounces US’ 'Self-Contradictory’ Taiwan Support After US Navy Destroyer Transits Strait

The US has dramatically increased its support for Taiwan in recent years, including selling the autonomous island billions of dollars in weapons and sending... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T20:13+0000

2022-04-27T20:13+0000

2022-04-27T20:13+0000

taiwan strait

china

one china policy

us navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095108799_0:314:3083:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2be8b29666c6c2e177bee74fe47dfdf7.jpg

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said on Wednesday it had shadowed a US Navy warship, the destroyer USS Sampson, as it passed through the Taiwan Strait a day prior."The US has been frequently carrying out provocative acts to send wrong signals to ‘Taiwan Independence’ forces, deliberately undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China is firmly opposed to this," Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement. Shi said the US “hyped it up publicly,” according to the release.“The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” the statement added.A regular practice by the US Navy, Tuesday’s transit was the first since the USS Ralph Johnson sailed though the Taiwan Strait on February 26.Although the US has recognized the People’s Republic of China as the legitimate government of all of China since 1979, it has continued to give open but informal support to the government on Taiwan, which is all that remains of the pre-socialist Republic of China. Both governments claim to be the sole legitimate government of all of China, but all but a handful of small US-dominated countries have switched their recognition from Taipei to Beijing.Answering questions before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration is “determined to make sure that [Taiwan] has all necessary means to defend itself against any potential aggression, including unilateral action by China, to disrupt the status quo that’s been in place now for many decades.”When asked about Blinken’s comments at a Wednesday press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Beijing “deplores” Washington’s deviations from its agreement to uphold the One-China policy.“The US leadership has stated on multiple occasions that the US does not support ‘Taiwan independence.’ However, the US side has not stopped selling arms to and having official contact with Taiwan, which have sent wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ forces,” Wang continued.Earlier this month, the US announced the impending $95 million sale of Patriot air defense systems to Taiwan, its latest in tens of billions of dollars worth of military hardware sold to Taiwan in recent years.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

taiwan strait, china, one china policy, us navy