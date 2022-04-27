Beijing Denounces US’ 'Self-Contradictory’ Taiwan Support After US Navy Destroyer Transits Strait
© Petty Officer 2nd Class John WagnerThe guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson is currently underway for a scheduled Pacific Deployment in support of Maritime Strategy.
The US has dramatically increased its support for Taiwan in recent years, including selling the autonomous island billions of dollars in weapons and sending high-ranking delegations - actions that have only increased amid claims of fears that China will attempt to reunite with the island amid Russia’s Ukraine operation.
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said on Wednesday it had shadowed a US Navy warship, the destroyer USS Sampson, as it passed through the Taiwan Strait a day prior.
"The US has been frequently carrying out provocative acts to send wrong signals to ‘Taiwan Independence’ forces, deliberately undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China is firmly opposed to this," Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement. Shi said the US “hyped it up publicly,” according to the release.
The US Seventh Fleet described the USS Sampson’s actions as “a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 26 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law,” which it said “demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
“The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” the statement added.
A regular practice by the US Navy, Tuesday’s transit was the first since the USS Ralph Johnson sailed though the Taiwan Strait on February 26.
© US Seventh FleetThe Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 26, 2022.
Although the US has recognized the People’s Republic of China as the legitimate government of all of China since 1979, it has continued to give open but informal support to the government on Taiwan, which is all that remains of the pre-socialist Republic of China. Both governments claim to be the sole legitimate government of all of China, but all but a handful of small US-dominated countries have switched their recognition from Taipei to Beijing.
Answering questions before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration is “determined to make sure that [Taiwan] has all necessary means to defend itself against any potential aggression, including unilateral action by China, to disrupt the status quo that’s been in place now for many decades.”
“We’re focused on helping them think about how to strengthen asymmetric capabilities … as a deterrent,” he added, referring to the irregular warfare tactic commonly used against occupying forces. Since Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24, Washington has tried to find a way to extend its crushing economic sanctions imposed on Russia onto China as well, including spreading fears China may soon be preparing to attack Taiwan. Beijing has denied any such plans.
When asked about Blinken’s comments at a Wednesday press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Beijing “deplores” Washington’s deviations from its agreement to uphold the One-China policy.
“The US admits that Taiwan is part of China, but keeps talking about the mainland’s potential ‘aggression’ of Taiwan,” Wang said. “Isn’t this self-contradictory since a country cannot ‘invade’ part of its own territory?”
“The US leadership has stated on multiple occasions that the US does not support ‘Taiwan independence.’ However, the US side has not stopped selling arms to and having official contact with Taiwan, which have sent wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ forces,” Wang continued.
“We have this stern warning for the US side: the historical trend of China’s reunification cannot be held back, and the one-China principle is what underpins peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The US side shall not underestimate the strong resolve, determination and capability of the 1.4 billion Chinese people in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Reneging on the commitment will push Taiwan to dangerous waters and bring unbearable cost to the US itself.”
Earlier this month, the US announced the impending $95 million sale of Patriot air defense systems to Taiwan, its latest in tens of billions of dollars worth of military hardware sold to Taiwan in recent years.