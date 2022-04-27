https://sputniknews.com/20220427/amber-heard-reportedly-hires-undercover-bodyguards-amid-her-court-case-against-johnny-depp-1095100953.html

Amber Heard Reportedly Hires Undercover Bodyguards Amid Her Court Case Against Johnny Depp

While both Depp and Heard have accused each other of domestic abuse, she has still managed to land film roles, including as Mera in "Aquaman 2". Meanwhile, her... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

Hollywood actress Amber Heard, who is embroiled in a lengthy defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, has hired an elite security company, seeking protection amid mass threats, the New York Post reported.The newspaper suggests that Heard is paying at least $120 per hour for each undercover guard. It remains unclear how many operatives the security firm has deployed on the grounds of the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, where the hearings are taking place.The actress and her legal team previously claimed that they had been subjected to threats. Meanwhile, numerous netizens have lambasted Heard, with the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending on Twitter last week.Depp sued his ex-wife following her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which Heard claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. While she did not name Depp directly, the ensuing scandal forced him out of the 'Fantastic Beasts' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchises.The actor has accused Heard of defaming him and demanded $50 million in damages, on top of a punitive award of at least $350,000 plus attorneys' fees and court costs. She hit back with a $100 million counter-suit.

