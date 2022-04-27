International
Algeria Threatens to Terminate Contract for Gas Supplies to Spain
Algeria Threatens to Terminate Contract for Gas Supplies to Spain
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Algeria may terminate the contract for the supply of natural gas to Spain in the event of a violation of contractual obligations by Madrid
According to the ministry, Minister Mohamed Arkab received a message from his Spanish counterpart, Teresa Ribera, about "Spain's decision to start reversing gas through the Maghreb-Europe (MEG) gas pipeline."The procedure is planned to be launched on Wednesday or Thursday, the Spanish side said.At the same time, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune promised on Sunday that Algeria would not stop gas supplies to Spain "regardless of the circumstances."In 2021, Algeria did not renew the contract for gas supplies to Spain through the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline passing through Morocco. The termination of the contract is connected with the rupture of relations between Algeria and Morocco. All gas supplies from Algeria to Spain since November have been going through the Medgaz gas pipeline across the Mediterranean Sea.
gas supplies, spain, algeria, morocco, maghreb

Algeria Threatens to Terminate Contract for Gas Supplies to Spain

20:58 GMT 27.04.2022
© Flickr / AdamKechba gas plant, Algeria
Kechba gas plant, Algeria - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2022
© Flickr / Adam
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Algeria may terminate the contract for the supply of natural gas to Spain in the event of a violation of contractual obligations by Madrid and the launch of a gas reverse, the Arab country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, Minister Mohamed Arkab received a message from his Spanish counterpart, Teresa Ribera, about "Spain's decision to start reversing gas through the Maghreb-Europe (MEG) gas pipeline."
The procedure is planned to be launched on Wednesday or Thursday, the Spanish side said.
"[Supply] of any amount of Algerian gas exported to Spain, but not directed to the party specified in the contract, will be considered a breach of contractual obligations and may lead to the termination of the contract between Algeria's Sonatrach and Spanish customers," the ministry said.
At the same time, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune promised on Sunday that Algeria would not stop gas supplies to Spain "regardless of the circumstances."
In 2021, Algeria did not renew the contract for gas supplies to Spain through the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline passing through Morocco. The termination of the contract is connected with the rupture of relations between Algeria and Morocco. All gas supplies from Algeria to Spain since November have been going through the Medgaz gas pipeline across the Mediterranean Sea.
