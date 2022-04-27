https://sputniknews.com/20220427/algeria-threatens-to-terminate-contract-for-gas-supplies-to-spain-1095110038.html

Algeria Threatens to Terminate Contract for Gas Supplies to Spain

Algeria Threatens to Terminate Contract for Gas Supplies to Spain

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Algeria may terminate the contract for the supply of natural gas to Spain in the event of a violation of contractual obligations by Madrid... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-27T20:58+0000

2022-04-27T20:58+0000

2022-04-27T20:58+0000

gas supplies

spain

algeria

morocco

maghreb

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102525/21/1025252182_0:63:1280:783_1920x0_80_0_0_5056bc6775283c2d41f43c8248d385df.jpg

According to the ministry, Minister Mohamed Arkab received a message from his Spanish counterpart, Teresa Ribera, about "Spain's decision to start reversing gas through the Maghreb-Europe (MEG) gas pipeline."The procedure is planned to be launched on Wednesday or Thursday, the Spanish side said.At the same time, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune promised on Sunday that Algeria would not stop gas supplies to Spain "regardless of the circumstances."In 2021, Algeria did not renew the contract for gas supplies to Spain through the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline passing through Morocco. The termination of the contract is connected with the rupture of relations between Algeria and Morocco. All gas supplies from Algeria to Spain since November have been going through the Medgaz gas pipeline across the Mediterranean Sea.

https://sputniknews.com/20220319/algeria-recalls-ambassador-from-spain-over-western-sahara-issue-1094019618.html

spain

algeria

morocco

maghreb

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

gas supplies, spain, algeria, morocco, maghreb