US Vice President Harris Tests Positive for Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will isolate until she tests negative, press secretary... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence," Allen said in a statement. "The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative."Harris has not been in close contact with US President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill Biden due to different schedules, the statement said.The new cases average in the United States is 44,416 per day with 1,629 hospitalizations and 314 deaths daily, according to data compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

