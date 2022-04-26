International
Putin Tells Guterres What Steps Kiev Will Need to Take to End Crisis
https://sputniknews.com/20220426/unga-decides-to-convene-every-time-veto-used-by-security-council-member-1095077892.html
UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Security Council Member
UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Security Council Member
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly passed on Tuesday a resolution requiring the body to convene every time when a permanent member of the... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-26T17:03+0000
2022-04-26T17:14+0000
united nations general assembly (unga)
veto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107690/80/1076908008_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02604985bf33396bbd50edcbda425ce5.jpg
The veto power is the power of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely Russia, China, the US, the UK and France.The resolution was passed without a vote. The document was put forward by Liechtenstein and received co-sponsorship from 50 countries including the United States."[The resolution] Decides that the President of the General Assembly shall convene a formal meeting of the Assembly within ten working days of the casting of a veto by one or more permanent members of the Security Council, to hold a debate on the situation as to which the veto was cast, provided that the General Assembly does not meet in an Emergency Special Session on the same situation," the text of the resolution said.The decision comes after the US and its allies criticized Russia for purportedly abusing its veto power in the council. Moscow has repeatedly defended the veto power of UNSC permanent members. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the United States and its partners are trying to devalue the right of veto by transferring the prerogatives of the Security Council to the General Assembly.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107690/80/1076908008_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3654fcdd0424cde3d78a39ad414eab1d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united nations general assembly (unga), veto

UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Security Council Member

17:03 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 17:14 GMT 26.04.2022)
© Photo : POOL / Go to the photo bankRussia is submitting to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution on strengthening the arms control system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Russia is submitting to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution on strengthening the arms control system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2022
© Photo : POOL
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly passed on Tuesday a resolution requiring the body to convene every time when a permanent member of the Security Council exercises its veto power.
The veto power is the power of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely Russia, China, the US, the UK and France.
The resolution was passed without a vote. The document was put forward by Liechtenstein and received co-sponsorship from 50 countries including the United States.
"[The resolution] Decides that the President of the General Assembly shall convene a formal meeting of the Assembly within ten working days of the casting of a veto by one or more permanent members of the Security Council, to hold a debate on the situation as to which the veto was cast, provided that the General Assembly does not meet in an Emergency Special Session on the same situation," the text of the resolution said.
The decision comes after the US and its allies criticized Russia for purportedly abusing its veto power in the council. Moscow has repeatedly defended the veto power of UNSC permanent members. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the United States and its partners are trying to devalue the right of veto by transferring the prerogatives of the Security Council to the General Assembly.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала