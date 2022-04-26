International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Ukraine May Collapse Into Several Independent Countries, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Says
Ukraine May Collapse Into Several Independent Countries, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The policies implemented by the West and the “Kiev regime” may result in the collapse of Ukraine into several smaller countries, Russian... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
15:39 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 15:40 GMT 26.04.2022)
A monument to the writer Vladimir Korolenko is seen near a library destroyed as a result of shelling, in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The policies implemented by the West and the “Kiev regime” may result in the collapse of Ukraine into several smaller countries, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.
"If anything today unites people living in Ukraine it is only the fear of the atrocities of the nationalist battalions. Therefore, the result of the policy of the West and the Kiev regime under its control can only be the disintegration of Ukraine into several states," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
Since 24 February, Russia has been conducting a special military operation Ukraine which is aimed at protecting the Russian-speaking population in the breakaway Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk amid intensified shelling by Ukrainian armed forces. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, another key goal of the operation is to "demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine".
Since the start of the Russian operation, millions of refugees have travelled from Ukraine to Europe.

"Almost 5 million Ukrainian migrants have already arrived in Europe. In the near future, their number will grow to 10 million," Patrushev said.

"Most Ukrainians who came to the West believe that Europeans should support and endow them, and when they are forced to work, they begin to rebel," he added.
The official touched upon a difficult economic situation in Europe which has worsened against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.
"Europe is facing a deep economic and political crisis for their countries. Rising inflation and declining living standards are already affecting the wallets and moods of Europeans," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, speaking about the consequences of the situation in Ukraine.
The Russian Security Council Secretary also explained why Europe should be prepared to increasing crime rate.
"Representatives of the criminal community who have escaped from Ukraine will try to occupy niches that are profitable for them, to put local criminal groups under control, which will undoubtedly be accompanied by a complication of the criminal situation in Europe," Patrushev said.
He stressed that the shadow market for the purchase of human organs from Ukraine for black market transplantation operations to European patients has revived.

"The West has already seen a revival of the shadow market for the purchase of human organs from socially vulnerable segments of the population of Ukraine for black market transplantation operations for European patients...Such a widespread business as trade in orphans taken out of Ukraine for subsequent illegal adoption in Europe will also get a new breath," Patrushev said.
