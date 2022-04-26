International
UK May Be Facing Invasion of Insects Dangerous to Humans & Bees Alike - Media
UK May Be Facing Invasion of Insects Dangerous to Humans & Bees Alike - Media
Two primary nests and over 20 hornets were reportedly discovered earlier this year on the island of Jersey.
Britain may be facing the prospect of a veritable invasion of insects known as Asian hornets (not to be confused with Asian giant hornets), as several specimens have been discovered on the Channel Islands, The Sun reports.According to the newspaper, one insect was caught on Alderney Island, while another was found dead in the village of L’Islet on the island of Guernsey, with yet another Asian hornet later being caught in a queening trap in a garden.Earlier this year, two primary nests and over twenty hornets were also discovered on the island of Jersey, the newspaper adds, noting that the spread of these insects, if left unchecked, may result in the decimation of the native bee population in the United Kingdom.Having arrived to Europe in 2004, Asian hornets pose a serious risk to honey bees whom they prey upon, and may pose a serious (perhaps even fatal) danger to people allergic to insect stings.
26.04.2022
Britain may be facing the prospect of a veritable invasion of insects known as Asian hornets (not to be confused with Asian giant hornets), as several specimens have been discovered on the Channel Islands, The Sun reports.
According to the newspaper, one insect was caught on Alderney Island, while another was found dead in the village of L’Islet on the island of Guernsey, with yet another Asian hornet later being caught in a queening trap in a garden.
"We think these are coming fresh from France. The wind is set to be north-easterly through the next week", said Francis Russell, coordinator of the Asian hornet project. "We tend to get Asian hornets during north-easterly winds or just afterwards. I think this is the start. More will be found".
Earlier this year, two primary nests and over twenty hornets were also discovered on the island of Jersey, the newspaper adds, noting that the spread of these insects, if left unchecked, may result in the decimation of the native bee population in the United Kingdom.
Having arrived to Europe in 2004, Asian hornets pose a serious risk to honey bees whom they prey upon, and may pose a serious (perhaps even fatal) danger to people allergic to insect stings.
