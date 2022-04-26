https://sputniknews.com/20220426/two-explosions-rock-mayak-settlement-in-transnistria-interior-ministry-says-1095058594.html

Two Explosions Rock Mayak Settlement in Transnistria, Interior Ministry Says

Two Explosions Rock Mayak Settlement in Transnistria, Interior Ministry Says

Earlier, the Ministry of State Security building in Tiraspol, Transnistria has been rocked by a series of explosions. 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T06:46+0000

2022-04-26T06:46+0000

2022-04-26T07:09+0000

transnistria

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1095058594.jpg?1650956951

Two explosions have rocked Mayak village in the Grigoriopol district, Transnistria, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.As a result of the two explosions in Mayak village, the two most powerful antennae of the radio centre have been disabled.According to the ministry, law enforcement officers and emergency services were sent to the scene, Grigoriopol militiamen cordoned off the area surrounding the Mayak radio and television centre, and the Ministry of Defence's bomb squad began to examine all the shrapnel and other detritus.A series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.After the incident, the Interior Ministry of the unrecognized republic published a preliminary report, saying that a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher was fired into the building. The ministry specified that windows on the upper floors of the building were broken and the surrounding area was cordoned off by police officers. There were no casualties as a result of the explosions.Transnistria, 60% of population of which are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.

transnistria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

transnistria, explosion