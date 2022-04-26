https://sputniknews.com/20220426/two-explosions-rock-mayak-settlement-in-transnistria-interior-ministry-says-1095058594.html
Two Explosions Rock Mayak Settlement in Transnistria, Interior Ministry Says
Two Explosions Rock Mayak Settlement in Transnistria, Interior Ministry Says
Earlier, the Ministry of State Security building in Tiraspol, Transnistria has been rocked by a series of explosions.
Two Explosions Rock Mayak Settlement in Transnistria, Interior Ministry Says
06:46 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 26.04.2022)
Earlier, the Ministry of State Security building in Tiraspol, Transnistria has been rocked by a series of explosions.
Two explosions have rocked Mayak village in the Grigoriopol district, Transnistria, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"In the early morning of 26 April, two explosions occurred in the town of Maiac, the Grigoriopol district: the first was at 06:40 [local time, 03:40GMT], the second at 07:05," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
As a result of the two explosions in Mayak village, the two most powerful antennae of the radio centre have been disabled.
"Two of the most powerful antennae are disabled: one megawatt, the second half a megawatt. Both rebroadcast Russian radio. There were no injuries among the radio centre staff or local residents," the Ministry of Internal Affairs' press office said.
According to the ministry, law enforcement officers and emergency services were sent to the scene, Grigoriopol militiamen cordoned off the area surrounding the Mayak radio and television centre, and the Ministry of Defence's bomb squad began to examine all the shrapnel and other detritus.
A series of explosions
occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.
After the incident, the Interior Ministry of the unrecognized republic published a preliminary report, saying that a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher was fired into the building. The ministry specified that windows on the upper floors of the building were broken and the surrounding area was cordoned off by police officers. There were no casualties as a result of the explosions.
Transnistria, 60% of population of which are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.