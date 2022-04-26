https://sputniknews.com/20220426/twitter-ceo-parag-agrawal-likely-to-receive-42-million-if-terminated-1095061385.html

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Likely to Receive $42 Million If Terminated

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Likely to Receive $42 Million If Terminated

Parag Agrawal was appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter in November 2021 after Jack Dorsey stepped down from the post. He previously served... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T10:19+0000

2022-04-26T10:19+0000

2022-04-26T10:19+0000

india

india

twitter

twitter

twitter

twitter

elon musk

elon musk

tesla

tesla

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095063624_0:24:1148:671_1920x0_80_0_0_05565b66732af9c9660071e52d4ec15b.jpg

A day after SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter, research firm Equilar estimated that the chief executive of the social media company, Parag Agrawal, would get $42 million if terminated within 12 months of the change in control.According to a spokesperson for the research firm, the estimate includes a year’s worth of Agrawal’s base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards based on the Tesla CEO’s offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company’s recent proxy statement.After the deal was signed on Monday, Agrawal and Twitter board chair Bret Taylor held a meeting with employees and told them that the microblogging site will keep operating as usual until the deal to sell the company to Musk closes later this year.Agrawal reassured employees that their stock grants, which can make up a large part of compensation, will continue to vest in the meantime. Meanwhile, Taylor explained the board's fiduciary duty and informed them that Twitter's board would no longer exist once the deal is finalised.SpaceX founder bought Twitter for $44 billion on Monday. In a securities filing on 14 April, Musk had said that he did not have confidence in Twitter’s management.Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey also hailed the acquisition.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, twitter, twitter, twitter, twitter, elon musk, elon musk, tesla, tesla, spacex, spacex, spacex, jack dorsey, business, business, acquisition, acquisition talks