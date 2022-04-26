https://sputniknews.com/20220426/syrian-air-defenses-repelling-israeli-aggression-over-damascus---state-media-1095084261.html
VIDEO: Syrian Air Defenses Repelling 'Israeli Aggression' Over Damascus - State Media
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syria's air defense systems are repelling an Israeli attack above Damascus. 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
A Sputnik correspondent reported that explosions were heard in the Syrian capital.Footage allegedly showing the moment of the attack has been posted on social media.Photos were also shared on Twitter.
22:11 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 22:18 GMT 26.04.2022)
Being updated
A Sputnik correspondent reported that explosions were heard in the Syrian capital.
Footage allegedly showing the moment of the attack has been posted on social media.
Photos were also shared on Twitter.