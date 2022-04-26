International
https://sputniknews.com/20220426/syrian-air-defenses-repelling-israeli-aggression-over-damascus---state-media-1095084261.html
VIDEO: Syrian Air Defenses Repelling 'Israeli Aggression' Over Damascus - State Media
VIDEO: Syrian Air Defenses Repelling 'Israeli Aggression' Over Damascus - State Media
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syria's air defense systems are repelling an Israeli attack above Damascus. 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-26T22:11+0000
2022-04-26T22:18+0000
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A Sputnik correspondent reported that explosions were heard in the Syrian capital.Footage allegedly showing the moment of the attack has been posted on social media.Photos were also shared on Twitter.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria

VIDEO: Syrian Air Defenses Repelling 'Israeli Aggression' Over Damascus - State Media

22:11 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 22:18 GMT 26.04.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syria's air defense systems are repelling an Israeli attack above Damascus.
A Sputnik correspondent reported that explosions were heard in the Syrian capital.
Footage allegedly showing the moment of the attack has been posted on social media.
Photos were also shared on Twitter.
© Photo : Twitter/@ibrahimhamidiA tweet by Ibrahim Hamidi
A tweet by Ibrahim Hamidi - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2022
A tweet by Ibrahim Hamidi
© Photo : Twitter/@ibrahimhamidi
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала