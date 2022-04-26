https://sputniknews.com/20220426/syrian-air-defenses-repelling-israeli-aggression-over-damascus---state-media-1095084261.html

VIDEO: Syrian Air Defenses Repelling 'Israeli Aggression' Over Damascus - State Media

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syria's air defense systems are repelling an Israeli attack above Damascus. 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

A Sputnik correspondent reported that explosions were heard in the Syrian capital.Footage allegedly showing the moment of the attack has been posted on social media.Photos were also shared on Twitter.

