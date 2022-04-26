https://sputniknews.com/20220426/sri-lanka-in-talks-with-china-on-refinancing-debt---minister-1095071729.html

Sri Lanka in Talks With China on Refinancing Debt

Sri Lanka in Talks With China on Refinancing Debt

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka has started talks with China on refinancing its debt, Sri Lankan Mass Media Minister Nalaka Godahewa said on Tuesday. 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T13:34+0000

2022-04-26T13:34+0000

2022-04-26T13:35+0000

sri lanka

china

debt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/92/1079759283_0:158:2048:1310_1920x0_80_0_0_b89ad0f2e7915517d5b2c8202e84e824.jpg

"Now that IMF [International Monetary Fund] is ready to cooperate with Sri Lanka, other countries are aware that we have support. We were guaranteed the support of the World Bank and other [financial] agencies," Godahewa said, adding that the negotiations with Beijing are at an early stage.Beijing is Colombo's biggest creditor with the amount of loans totalling $3.5 billion, according to Adaderana news outlet.Last Tuesday, the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry said the IMF and India pledged assistance to mitigate the economic crisis that has gripped the country.Sri Lanka is now facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas.

sri lanka

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sri lanka, china, debt