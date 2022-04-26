https://sputniknews.com/20220426/singular-solution-i-trust-jack-dorsey-hails-musks-twitter-acquisition-1095056479.html

'Singular Solution I Trust': Jack Dorsey Hails Musk’s Twitter Acquisition

Twitter co-founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey has lauded Musk’s move to buy Twitter, noting that "taking it back from Wall Street" was the correct first step.At the same time, the former chief executive stressed that he doesn’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter, adding, however, that Musk was the exception to the rule, describing him as "the singular solution" he trusts.On Monday, Twitter 's board of directors accepted Musk's $44 billion offer to buy the company, but the deal is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.Musk has repeatedly highlighted that free speech is restricted on Twitter. He said in a statement after the deal was reached that Twitter is a "digital town square" where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.According to him, Twitter's tremendous potential has yet to be unlocked and he intends to enhance the platform with "new features, making algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spam bots, and authenticating all humans."

