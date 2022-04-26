'Singular Solution I Trust': Jack Dorsey Hails Musk’s Twitter Acquisition
© REUTERS / Stephen LamA Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021
On Monday, SpaceX founder and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk sealed a deal to buy Twitter for around $44 billion in a move that will see the social media giant delisted from the New York Stock Exchange as it is taken into private ownership.
Twitter co-founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey has lauded Musk’s move to buy Twitter, noting that "taking it back from Wall Street" was the correct first step.
"Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step", Dorsey wrote.
At the same time, the former chief executive stressed that he doesn’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter, adding, however, that Musk was the exception to the rule, describing him as "the singular solution" he trusts.
"It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," Dorsey said. "I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!"
On Monday, Twitter 's board of directors accepted Musk's $44 billion offer to buy the company, but the deal is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.
Musk has repeatedly highlighted that free speech is restricted on Twitter. He said in a statement after the deal was reached that Twitter is a "digital town square" where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.
According to him, Twitter's tremendous potential has yet to be unlocked and he intends to enhance the platform with "new features, making algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spam bots, and authenticating all humans."
