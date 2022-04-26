https://sputniknews.com/20220426/senator-paul-blasts-blinken-for-pushing-ukraine-nato-membership-despite-russia-red-lines-1095083227.html

Senator Paul Blasts Blinken for Pushing Ukraine NATO Membership Despite Russia Red Lines

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senator Rand Paul during a hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday slammed the Biden administration for beating the...

After talks with allies in Germany earlier in the day, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said he believes Ukraine will try to become a member of NATO again. The Biden administration has repeatedly said that NATO has an "open door" policy and Moscow has no "veto" on Kiev's membership.Austin, during a visit to Ukraine last October, confirmed Washington's support for Kiev entering the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the time that Austin's visit and statement should be interpreted as opening the doors for Ukraine to join NATO.Paul said while there is no justification for Russia's decision, "there are reasons" Moscow launched the military operation, and pushing for Ukraine's NATO membership did not help.While there is destruction ongoing in Ukraine, Paul added, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kiev may consider neutrality.Blinken, responding to Paul, said the US strongly believes NATO should have an open door policy when it comes to alliance membership.On Sunday, Blinken and Austin visited Kiev to meet with Zelensky, marking the first visit by high-level US officials to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation in February.

