https://sputniknews.com/20220426/russian-fm-lavrov-un-secretary-general-guterres-hold-joint-press-briefing-in-moscow-1095057538.html
Russian FM Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Guterres Hold Joint Press Briefing in Moscow
Russian FM Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Guterres Hold Joint Press Briefing in Moscow
On Friday, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the United Nations had confirmed the UN chief would be visiting Moscow to meet... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-26T11:42+0000
2022-04-26T11:42+0000
2022-04-26T11:42+0000
world
russia
antonio guterres
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095064136_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f3b8abc64e9edb935fdf44c70730636c.jpg
Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hold a joint news conference after bilateral talks in Moscow.During the talks, Sergey Lavrov was expected to inform Antonio Guterres of how the special military operation in Ukraine was progressing. The two sides were also expected to discuss international issues, including Syria, Libya and the Middle East.After meeting with Putin and Lavrov, Guterres will then travel to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as well as with staff of various United Nations agencies.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095064136_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_45458b076d99ff5676b3196c25aa48bf.jpg
Russian FM Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Guterres Meet in Moscow Amid Special Op in Ukraine
lavrov
2022-04-26T11:42+0000
true
PT7M22S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, russia, antonio guterres, sergei lavrov, видео
Russian FM Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Guterres Hold Joint Press Briefing in Moscow
On Friday, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the United Nations had confirmed the UN chief would be visiting Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hold a joint news conference after bilateral talks in Moscow.
During the talks, Sergey Lavrov was expected to inform Antonio Guterres of how the special military operation in Ukraine was progressing. The two sides were also expected to discuss international issues, including Syria, Libya and the Middle East.
After meeting with Putin and Lavrov, Guterres will then travel to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as well as with staff of various United Nations agencies.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!