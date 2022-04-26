https://sputniknews.com/20220426/russian-fm-lavrov-un-secretary-general-guterres-hold-joint-press-briefing-in-moscow-1095057538.html

Russian FM Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Guterres Hold Joint Press Briefing in Moscow

On Friday, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the United Nations had confirmed the UN chief would be visiting Moscow to meet... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hold a joint news conference after bilateral talks in Moscow.During the talks, Sergey Lavrov was expected to inform Antonio Guterres of how the special military operation in Ukraine was progressing. The two sides were also expected to discuss international issues, including Syria, Libya and the Middle East.After meeting with Putin and Lavrov, Guterres will then travel to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as well as with staff of various United Nations agencies.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

