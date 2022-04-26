International
Putin Meets With XXIV Winter Olympic Games Winners
Putin Meets With XXIV Winter Olympic Games Winners
The Russian team at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing won 32 medals (six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze) and took ninth place in the unofficial medal standings. 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the winners and medallists of the XXIV Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022, as well as the members of the Russian Paralympic team in Moscow.The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing took place between 4 February and 20 February.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin Meets With XXIV Winter Olympic Games Winners

The Russian team at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing won 32 medals (six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze) and took ninth place in the unofficial medal standings.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the winners and medallists of the XXIV Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022, as well as the members of the Russian Paralympic team in Moscow.
The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing took place between 4 February and 20 February.
