'Once the Dust Settles': Future of US-Led World Order Hinges on Ukraine Conflict, Says Indian Expert

The future of the four-nation Quad grouping as well as the overall global order depends on the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine, Saeed Naqvi, noted Indian journalist and distinguished fellow at New Delhi-based think tank the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), told Sputnik.He accuses the US and the UK in particular of trying to “weave an international coalition” against Russia in order to maintain the “Anglo-US” hegemony in global affairs.The analyst argues that even middle powers like France and Germany will have to make their “own choices” once the conflict in Ukraine settles down. “On the other hand, Germany is being asked to discontinue the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and compromise its energy security. It is being asked to shelve Nord Stream 2 (a pipeline from St. Petersburg which would effectively double Russian gas exports to Germany). Germany will have to make a call about staying in the international coalition too once the conflict is done with,” says Naqvi.“We are not seeing Western troops fighting for Ukraine. What’s happening is that Ukrainian blood, with the help of Western arms and supplies, is being spilled. On the other hand, the Russians are fighting”, he notes.Naqvi notes that the West has been trying to “woo India” to be part of the same “international coalition” against Russia. “India is in a lovely position at the moment”, Naqvi remarks, adding that Moscow wouldn’t want to let go of its friendly ties with India either.The remarks by the Indian strategic affairs analyst comes against the backdrop of continuing efforts by the US, European Union, and other Western allies to effect a change in India’s neutral stance on the conflict in Ukraine.In fact, all of India’s Quad partners, namely Australia, Japan, and the US, have had leadership-level contacts with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the onset of the Russian military operation in February in a bid to get India in the Western camp against Russia. New Delhi has not only spurned these efforts, but it has also sought to stress that the focus of the Quad should be in line with its original geography, which is the Indo-Pacific region.However, several divergences have started to emerge among the Quad nations, as Australia, the US, and Japan have remained adamant to make Ukraine part of the broader Quad agenda.On Tuesday, Japan formally nixed a plan to route its humanitarian supplies to Ukraine's neighbouring countries via the Indian city of Mumbai after New Delhi last week rejected landing permission for a Japanese Self-Defence Forces (SDF) aircraft to pick up supplies from a UNHCR depot.A former Japanese defence minister and lawmaker from the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has cast a doubt over the future of “cooperation” among Quad members.In another development, the US has reportedly not invited India to a "Ukraine Defence Consultative Group" meeting at Germany's Ramstein base on Tuesday. India is the only Quad country to be left out of the meeting, a point not lost on observers either.US Trying to Separate China and RussiaNaqvi also notes that US efforts at ostracising Russia are being directed at China in a sharper way than any other nation. He underlines that “separation” of China and Russia is essential to maintain American supremacy in global affairs.He recalls that the 1971 visit by then United States National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger to China gave Washington an edge over Moscow at the time. The visit has been described by experts as a seminal event that paved the way for the development of ties between Washington and Beijing during the peak of the Cold War.“But, the Chinese, from what I have been told, have a long history. They don’t give up on their friends”, Naqvi states.The Beijing-backed initiative, which it says is already being “implemented”, has “opposed dividing” the Asia-Pacific region with the Indo-Pacific Strategy, a US-led initiative that has enshrined the role of groupings such as the Quad and AUKUS.Beijing perceives both of these groups to be directed against it and has accused the US of fomenting trouble in the region.Russian Forces in Control in Ukraine, But West Winning the ‘Propaganda War’He says that, in spite of Russia’s favourable position, “the advantage of the propaganda and media is with Western powers”.Naqvi also states that the Russian special military operation was announced after repeated warnings from Russia about the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in five separate waves since 1990 were ignored.

