Murder Case of Haitian President Moise Dropped by Fourth Judge in Row

jovenel moise , assassination, haiti, investigation

21:41 GMT 26.04.2022
© Matias DelacroixA billboard of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise is used to block a road during an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
A billboard of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise is used to block a road during an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2022
© Matias Delacroix
