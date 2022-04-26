https://sputniknews.com/20220426/moldovan-president-transnistria-blasts-linked-to-internal-power-struggle-in-unrecognised-republic-1095070174.html

Moldovan President: Transnistria Blasts Linked to Internal Power Struggle in Unrecognised Republic

Moldovan President: Transnistria Blasts Linked to Internal Power Struggle in Unrecognised Republic

KISHINEV (Sputnik) - The unrecognised Republic of Transnistria has been rocked by a series of explosions in recent days. 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T12:45+0000

2022-04-26T12:45+0000

2022-04-26T13:12+0000

moldova

transnistria

blast

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095070821_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_a4bca7f7b146456a71026c4a75105f57.jpg

The explosions in the breakaway region of Transnistria are related to an internal struggle between opposing powers in the unrecognised republic that are interested in destabilising the situation, Moldovan President Maya Sandu said at a briefing following a meeting with members of the country's security council.Earlier in the day, two explosions hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district of the breakaway republic. No casualties were reported following the blasts. On Monday, a series of explosions occurred in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognised republic in Tiraspol.The unrecognised Republic of Transnistria sought independence from Moldova before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Kishinev would push for integration with Romania. After the Moldovan authorities failed to solve the conflict by force in 1992, Transnistria became a territory which is de facto not controlled by Kishinev.

https://sputniknews.com/20220426/russia-hopes-to-avoid-intervention-into-transnistria-conflict-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1095069315.html

moldova

transnistria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

moldova, transnistria, blast