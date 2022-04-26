https://sputniknews.com/20220426/moldovan-president-transnistria-blasts-linked-to-internal-power-struggle-in-unrecognised-republic-1095070174.html
Moldovan President: Transnistria Blasts Linked to Internal Power Struggle in Unrecognised Republic
Moldovan President: Transnistria Blasts Linked to Internal Power Struggle in Unrecognised Republic
KISHINEV (Sputnik) - The unrecognised Republic of Transnistria has been rocked by a series of explosions in recent days. 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
12:45 GMT 26.04.2022
KISHINEV (Sputnik) - The unrecognised Republic of Transnistria has been rocked by a series of explosions in recent days.
The explosions in the breakaway region of Transnistria are related to an internal struggle between opposing powers in the unrecognised republic that are interested in destabilising the situation, Moldovan President Maya Sandu said at a briefing following a meeting with members of the country's security council.
"According to our information, the escalation attempts are connected with forces inside Transnistria that are in favour of war and are interested in destabilising the situation, however, we continue to collect information", Sandu told reporters.
Earlier in the day, two explosions hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district of the breakaway republic. No casualties were reported following the blasts. On Monday, a series of explosions occurred in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognised republic in Tiraspol.
The unrecognised Republic of Transnistria sought independence from Moldova before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Kishinev would push for integration with Romania. After the Moldovan authorities failed to solve the conflict by force in 1992, Transnistria became a territory which is de facto not controlled by Kishinev.