Macron Wins French Election; US Empire Claims Solomon Islands

Macron Wins French Election; US Empire Claims Solomon Islands

Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the French election. French President Emmanual Macron won the election Sunday as economic pain was not enough to turn the European nation towards a right-leaning candidate. Macron promised to address the concerns of angry voters but few observers expect a change of political direction.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. US State Department Chief Antony Blinken argues that Russia is not meeting its goals in Ukraine. Also, the US claims that it wants a weakened Russian military from the Ukraine invasion and President Biden will nominate Bridget Brink as US ambassador to whatever is left of Ukraine.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The Biden administration has reached new levels of hypocrisy as Scott Morrison claims The Solomon Islands as a US/UK red line if China builds a military base.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China/Russia. China and Russia are demonstrating the capability of hypersonic superweapons as military technology changes the landscape of great power competition.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Pro Palestinian protesters in London argue for a strong response from the government over Israel's recent raids on the Al Aqsa mosque. Also, Israel is firing artillery at Lebanon.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the rise of fascism brought on by the Biden administration. Protesters in New York City revived memories of the 1939 Madison Square Garden pro-Hitler rally as cheers of "Azov! Azov! Azov! were heard at a Manhattan demonstration in support of the Ukrainian fascist movement.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, lawyer, joins us to discuss Ukraine. A British general has warned that NATO is not prepared to fight Russia and that UK forces would be destroyed within a week if they tried. Also, Olaf Scholz has said that avoiding a war with Russia is NATO's top priority.Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and destruction of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Iran nuclear deal. There is significant pressure on the Biden administration to rejoin the nuclear deal (JCPOA) with Iran. However, the hawks and pro zionist elements in Foggy Bottom seem to have the upper hand and may scuttle any chances of bringing this hope to settlement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

