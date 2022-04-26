https://sputniknews.com/20220426/kim-jong-un-says-at-parade-that-north-korea-will-continue-to-strengthen-its-nuclear-forces-1095058388.html

Kim Jong-un Says at Parade That North Korea Will Continue to Strengthen Its Nuclear Forces

Kim Jong-un Says at Parade That North Korea Will Continue to Strengthen Its Nuclear Forces

SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the parade in honour of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), said on... 26.04.2022

"We will take measures to further develop and strengthen the nuclear forces that the DPRK possesses at maximum speed," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.According to him, North Korea will carefully prepare in order to be able to use the deterrent force of nuclear weapons at any time.Earlier, North Korean state media reported that the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, had personally supervised the test-firing of a new tactical guided system, which is important for increasing the effectiveness of tactical nuclear weapons. According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the new system is similar to the improved version of North Korea's KN-23 solid-fueled tactical ballistic missile.The founding anniversary of the North Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), created by the nation's founder, Kim Il Sung, in 1932, is celebrated on 25 April. North Korea has already held nine military parades since Kim Jong-un came to power. However, the current parade was the first to coincide with the anniversary of the founding of the KPRA as parades were usually held on 15 April, the birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung. The founding day of the ruling Workers' Party is on 10 October, and the nation's foundation is celebrated on 9 September.There was no parade this year on 15 April; instead, a mass rally and regular festivities took place.

