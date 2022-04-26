https://sputniknews.com/20220426/jeff-bezos-claims-china-will-now-gain-influence-over-twitter-after-musks-takeover-1095082745.html

Jeff Bezos Claims China Will Now Gain Influence Over Twitter After Musk's Takeover

Jeff Bezos Claims China Will Now Gain Influence Over Twitter After Musk's Takeover

Musk reached a $44 billion deal with Twitter to buy the social media platform on Monday. The next day, Bezos retweeted a New York Times reporter who mentioned... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T19:58+0000

2022-04-26T19:58+0000

2022-04-26T20:02+0000

viral

twitter

jeff bezos

tesla

china

social media

business

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083100170_267:0:3435:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_5ffae99b642a734037ec1131982612c0.jpg

Jeff Bezos wonders if fellow billionaire Elon Musk will be "pressured by China" to change Twitter according to their whims.According to the tweet, China is Tesla’s second largest market and is a major supplier of the EV batteries that power Tesla vehicles. Bezos wondered if that would affect discourse on Twitter at all.Roughly half of the cars manufactured by Tesla are made in its Shanghai factory, according to Reuters.In reply, Twitter user and author Helen Raleigh pointed to a Reuters article that alleged Amazon, which is owned by Bezos, previously worked with the Chinese government.Reuters claimed that Amazon removed comments and reviews for a book collecting the speeches and writings of Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Chinese version of the e-commerce site and also provided a selling portal for “China Books” on the US version of Amazon.Musk has called himself a free-speech absolutist. He has promised to bring more freedom of discussion to Twitter and transparency about which tweets are promoted or demoted by open-sourcing the algorithm.The purchase, which still has to be approved by Twitter shareholders, has been controversial. Some worry that Musk’s free speech stance will cause an increase in hate speech and disinformation while others doubt that Musk will be willing or able to fulfill his promises.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, twitter, jeff bezos, tesla, china, social media, business, elon musk