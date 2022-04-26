https://sputniknews.com/20220426/jaishankar-reminds-west-of-afghanistan-as-europe-presses-india-to-justify-its-stance-on-ukraine-1095059669.html

Jaishankar Reminds West of Afghanistan as Europe Presses India to Justify Its Stance on Ukraine

Jaishankar Reminds West of Afghanistan as Europe Presses India to Justify Its Stance on Ukraine

So far, India has not followed the West in joining the so-called "global response" against Russia over the Ukrainian crisis. On Monday, European Commission... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T10:43+0000

2022-04-26T10:43+0000

2022-04-26T10:43+0000

subrahmanyam jaishankar

india

europe

eu

european union (eu)

european commission

ursula von der leyen

narendra modi

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095062634_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_61b467e3ddcb4d19fb9d664bf50a8db9.jpg

Asking Europe to see the matter in the "right context," Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on visiting European leaders who questioned India's stance - as the world's largest democracy - on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.The minister reminded the West about last year's events in Afghanistan "when an entire civil society was thrown under the bus by the world." Millions in Afghanistan reeled from an unprecedented crisis last August as US-led NATO forces haphazardly withdrew their troops after two decades of war without reaching a political settlement.India's top diplomat said he understands that in Europe, the Ukrainian crisis is the dominant issue of the day."But there is also a world out there ... and there are equally pressing issues in other parts of the world," Jaishankar said at the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual geopolitics conference attended by dozens of European ministers.The minister's remarks come a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned that the "unrestrained pact" between China and Russia would have consequences in Asia and the Indo-Pacific.Nevertheless, the Indian minister said that he was in favour of an imminent cessation of fighting and a return to diplomacy and dialogue to bring peace to eastern Europe.Narendra Modi's government has not joined the West's concerted condemnation of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, and abstained on two votes in the UN Security Council.Russia's President Vladimir Putin had announced the beginning of the military operation on 24 February at the request of the people's republics of the Donbass region to de-Nazify the eastern European country.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

subrahmanyam jaishankar, india, europe, eu, european union (eu), european commission, ursula von der leyen, narendra modi, russia, ukraine