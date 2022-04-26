International
https://sputniknews.com/20220426/it-takes-two-to-tango-nasa-chief-slams-chinas-refusal-to-cooperate-with-us-1095084780.html
'It Takes Two to Tango': NASA Chief Slams China's Refusal to Cooperate With US
'It Takes Two to Tango': NASA Chief Slams China's Refusal to Cooperate With US
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China continues to display a lack of transparency and willingness to cooperate with the United States and other countries in space, NASA... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-26T22:34+0000
2022-04-26T22:34+0000
us
nasa
china
space cooperation
transparency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333265_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_6da96f8a50f2b9fb41fa917e7589b90e.jpg
"We want cooperation that has not been forthcoming from the Chinese government (but) it takes two to tango," Nelson told a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "We simply haven't had any transparency from the Chinese."When China launched its space station, the first stage of its booster space rocket landed in the Indian&nbsp;Ocean and Beijing did not share any tracking data either with the United States or other countries, Nelson said.There has still been no forthcoming from the Chinese government about such cooperation and so the United States will deal with tracking Chinese space activity as it progresses, Nelson added.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333265_183:0:2851:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_631b0636ea3bdd1cd0caa844add0b19f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nasa, china, space cooperation, transparency

'It Takes Two to Tango': NASA Chief Slams China's Refusal to Cooperate With US

22:34 GMT 26.04.2022
© AP Photo / Graeme JenningsFormer Sen. Bill Nelson, nominee to be administrator of NASA, testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Former Sen. Bill Nelson, nominee to be administrator of NASA, testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2022
© AP Photo / Graeme Jennings
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China continues to display a lack of transparency and willingness to cooperate with the United States and other countries in space, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday.
"We want cooperation that has not been forthcoming from the Chinese government (but) it takes two to tango," Nelson told a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "We simply haven't had any transparency from the Chinese."
When China launched its space station, the first stage of its booster space rocket landed in the Indian Ocean and Beijing did not share any tracking data either with the United States or other countries, Nelson said.
"When they put up their space station they did not reserve enough fuel  to control where it came down and thank the Good Lord it came down in the Indian Ocean. (But) it could have come down in Europe, it could have come down in Saudi Arabia. It could have come down in Greece," he said.
There has still been no forthcoming from the Chinese government about such cooperation and so the United States will deal with tracking Chinese space activity as it progresses, Nelson added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала