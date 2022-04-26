https://sputniknews.com/20220426/it-takes-two-to-tango-nasa-chief-slams-chinas-refusal-to-cooperate-with-us-1095084780.html

'It Takes Two to Tango': NASA Chief Slams China's Refusal to Cooperate With US

'It Takes Two to Tango': NASA Chief Slams China's Refusal to Cooperate With US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China continues to display a lack of transparency and willingness to cooperate with the United States and other countries in space, NASA... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T22:34+0000

2022-04-26T22:34+0000

2022-04-26T22:34+0000

us

nasa

china

space cooperation

transparency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333265_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_6da96f8a50f2b9fb41fa917e7589b90e.jpg

"We want cooperation that has not been forthcoming from the Chinese government (but) it takes two to tango," Nelson told a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "We simply haven't had any transparency from the Chinese."When China launched its space station, the first stage of its booster space rocket landed in the Indian Ocean and Beijing did not share any tracking data either with the United States or other countries, Nelson said.There has still been no forthcoming from the Chinese government about such cooperation and so the United States will deal with tracking Chinese space activity as it progresses, Nelson added.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, nasa, china, space cooperation, transparency