https://sputniknews.com/20220426/indias-drug-controller-gives-nod-to-covaxin-for-kids-aged-6-12-years-amid-surge-in-covid-cases-1095067687.html

India’s Drug Controller Gives Nod to Covaxin for Kids Aged 6-12 Years Amid Surge in COVID Cases

India’s Drug Controller Gives Nod to Covaxin for Kids Aged 6-12 Years Amid Surge in COVID Cases

In the past 24 hours, India registered 2,483 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,399 deaths. With this, the total number of cases reached 43.1 million, while the... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T12:44+0000

2022-04-26T12:44+0000

2022-04-26T12:44+0000

india

india

health

health

health

health

covid-19

coronavirus

vaccination

vaccinations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095068912_0:28:1024:604_1920x0_80_0_0_e1c9b62ec105bb3ff3d4ffec8c5958d9.jpg

Amid rising COVID cases in the country, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's vaccine -- Covaxin -- for kids aged between 6 and 12 years. The approval came following recommendations from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).The company has been directed to submit safety data with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months, and monthly thereafter for five months.The DGCI also approved emergency use authorisation for Biological E’s Corbevax for children in the age group 5-12 years.Apart from this, Zydus Cadila's ZycovD has also been approved for children aged above 12 years for a two-dose regimen.Federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared the information on Twitter. In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “India’s fight against COVID has become stronger with the recent approvals”.India began administering vaccines against COVID-19 to adolescents in the age group 15-18 years on 3 January this year. Last month, children aged 12-14 years were also included in the vaccination drive.Currently, Biological E's Corbevax is being used to inoculate children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12 to 14 years, and Covaxin is being administered to children in the age group 15-18 years.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, health, health, health, health, covid-19, coronavirus, vaccination, vaccinations, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine