Human Culinary Preferences May Be Guided by 'Nutritional Wisdom', Study Suggests

A new international study led by the University of Bristol postulates that people’s preferences in food may actually be affected by what nutrients a person needs.According to the website Medical Xpress, the researchers established that people exhibit a "nutritional wisdom" of sorts by selecting foods in "part to meet our need for vitamins and minerals and avoid nutritional deficiencies".The experiments conducted by the team during the course of their study seem to suggest that people tend to "combine meals in a way that increases exposure to micronutrients in their diet", as the media outlet put it.The study’s co-author, Mark Schatzker, who is a journalist and writer-in-residence at the Modern Diet and Physiology Research Center, also remarked that the research raises questions such as whether "our cultural fixation with fad diets, which limit or forbid consumption of certain types of foods, disrupt or disturb this dietary 'intelligence' in ways we do not understand".

