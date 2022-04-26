International
Putin Tells Guterres What Steps Kiev Will Need to Take to End Crisis
Earlier on Tuesday, Polish oil and gas company PGNiG announced that it had received a notification from Gazprom about the complete suspension of gas supplies from April 27. "On April 26, Gazprom informed PGNiG of its intention to completely suspend deliveries under the Yamal contract at the beginning of the contract day on April 27," the report says. PGNiG noted that now "the gas transmission infrastructure is running smoothly, the national gas transmission system is being supplied on a permanent basis from other sources, underground gas storage is being filled, and fuel is being transferred to consumers in accordance with current demand." According to PGNiG, the storage occupancy rate is about 80%, which is significantly higher than in the corresponding period of previous years. PGNiG said it had refused to pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles. "PGNiG has refused to fulfill its obligations to pay for natural gas supplied by Gazprom under the Yamal contract in Russian rubles in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation," the statement says. PGNiG said it considered the cessation of gas supplies from Russia to be a violation of contractual obligations.
Gazprom Not Confirming Suspension of Gas Supplies to Poland Due to Non-Payment

17:22 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 17:38 GMT 26.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian gas giant Gazprom does not confirm that gas supplies to Poland have already been suspended: their payment under the new scheme, which involves the mandatory conversion of currency into rubles, should be made today, the company told reporters.
Earlier on Tuesday, Polish oil and gas company PGNiG announced that it had received a notification from Gazprom about the complete suspension of gas supplies from April 27.
"On April 26, Gazprom informed PGNiG of its intention to completely suspend deliveries under the Yamal contract at the beginning of the contract day on April 27," the report says.
PGNiG noted that now "the gas transmission infrastructure is running smoothly, the national gas transmission system is being supplied on a permanent basis from other sources, underground gas storage is being filled, and fuel is being transferred to consumers in accordance with current demand."
According to PGNiG, the storage occupancy rate is about 80%, which is significantly higher than in the corresponding period of previous years. PGNiG said it had refused to pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles.
"PGNiG has refused to fulfill its obligations to pay for natural gas supplied by Gazprom under the Yamal contract in Russian rubles in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation," the statement says. PGNiG said it considered the cessation of gas supplies from Russia to be a violation of contractual obligations.
