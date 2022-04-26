https://sputniknews.com/20220426/four-people-killed-in-shooting-in-kindergarten-in-russias-ulyanovsk-region-1095065283.html
Four People Killed in Shooting in Kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region
Four People Killed in Shooting in Kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region
10:18 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 26.04.2022)
SAMARA (Sputnik) - A gunman opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, killing four people, the regional government said on Tuesday.
"There was a shooting in a kindergarten. Indeed, four [people] are dead," the government said.
According to the former governor of the Ulyanovsk region and State Duma deputy Sergey Morozov, a caregiver and two children were killed as a result of the shooting, another woman was injured.
After the shooting, the attacker committed suicide, Morozov added.
No further details have been reported so far.