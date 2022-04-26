https://sputniknews.com/20220426/four-people-killed-in-shooting-in-kindergarten-in-russias-ulyanovsk-region-1095065283.html

Four People Killed in Shooting in Kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region

Four People Killed in Shooting in Kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region

SAMARA (Sputnik) - A gunman opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, killing four people, the regional government said on Tuesday. 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T10:18+0000

2022-04-26T10:18+0000

2022-04-26T10:53+0000

russia

shooting

kindergarten

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/07/1078300706_0:82:3229:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_be7a46060d8843bb48f6fde8163fc7e1.jpg

"There was a shooting in a kindergarten. Indeed, four [people] are dead," the government said.According to the former governor of the Ulyanovsk region and State Duma deputy Sergey Morozov, a caregiver and two children were killed as a result of the shooting, another woman was injured. After the shooting, the attacker committed suicide, Morozov added. No further details have been reported so far.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, shooting, kindergarten