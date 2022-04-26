International
Four People Killed in Shooting in Kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region
Four People Killed in Shooting in Kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region
SAMARA (Sputnik) - A gunman opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, killing four people, the regional government said on Tuesday.
"There was a shooting in a kindergarten. Indeed, four [people] are dead," the government said.According to the former governor of the Ulyanovsk region and State Duma deputy Sergey Morozov, a caregiver and two children were killed as a result of the shooting, another woman was injured. After the shooting, the attacker committed suicide, Morozov added. No further details have been reported so far.
russia, shooting, kindergarten

Four People Killed in Shooting in Kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region

10:18 GMT 26.04.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 26.04.2022)
SAMARA (Sputnik) - A gunman opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, killing four people, the regional government said on Tuesday.
"There was a shooting in a kindergarten. Indeed, four [people] are dead," the government said.
According to the former governor of the Ulyanovsk region and State Duma deputy Sergey Morozov, a caregiver and two children were killed as a result of the shooting, another woman was injured.
After the shooting, the attacker committed suicide, Morozov added.
No further details have been reported so far.
