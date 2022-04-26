https://sputniknews.com/20220426/elon-musk-now-owns-twitter-1095053050.html

Elon Musk Now Owns Twitter

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter being sold to Elon Musk, and Emmanuel Macron winning his... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

GUESTScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Making Money From Losing Elections, Elon Musk Buying Twitter, and Russian Affiliated Media LabelsSonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Snipers in Mariupol, NATO Involvement in Mariupol, and The Effects of War on ChildrenIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about her former work at RT America, the establishment Republicans, and neocons pushing for WW3. Scottie discussed Elon Musk and people attacking free speech. Scottie spoke about Marjorie Taylor Greene and the attempts to remove her from the Georgia ballot.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the Western narrative on the war in Ukraine, civilians murdered by Azov Batallion, and mercenaries in Mariupol. Sonja discussed her journalism in Ukraine and her conversations with civilians. Sonja talked about the lack of Western journalists in Ukraine and the civilians that were kept hostage in Mariupol.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

