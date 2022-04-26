https://sputniknews.com/20220426/aukus-seeks-to-bring-natos-military-potential-to-asia-pacific-region-russian-diplomat-says-1095063774.html

AUKUS Seeks to Bring NATO's Military Potential to Asia-Pacific Region, Russian Diplomat Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Plans of Canada, Japan and New Zealand to engage in dialogue with the so-called AUKUS security alliance — Australia, the United Kingdom and... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

The diplomat said that neither the creation of AUKUS, nor the synchronous reaction of the US regional allies — Canada, Japan and New Zealand planning "to establish contacts" with the alliance — is surprising.There are also attempts to include ASEAN countries in the AUKUS+ alliance aimed at pushing Russia and China out of cooperation mechanisms in the Asia-Pacific region, the diplomat said.Commenting on the relatively high intensity of joint naval exercises conducted by Japan and the United States near the Russian border, the diplomat said that this provokes an increase in tension in the region.According to the diplomat, plans to turn the Quad format (India, Australia, Japan and the United States) into a prototype of "Asian NATO" will not come true."I am convinced that the plans of those 'political engineers' who would like to see in it the prototype of 'Asian NATO' on the basis of 'Indo-Pacific' solidarity, which mirrors the Euro-Atlantic alliance, are not destined to come true," Morgulov said, adding that Asian countries do not wish to be drawn into the Sino-US confrontation.

