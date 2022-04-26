https://sputniknews.com/20220426/a-divided-france-re-elects-macron-to-lead-a-weakened-eu-1095042973.html

A Divided France Re-Elects Macron to Lead a Weakened EU

A Divided France Re-Elects Macron to Lead a Weakened EU

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about France re-electing Macron to lead the weakened European Union, whether DeSantis... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T04:10+0000

2022-04-26T04:10+0000

2022-04-26T08:21+0000

us

fault lines

france

disney

elon musk

jcpoa

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095042921_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7c2849bc7926c87ed5cd90d753cbe7e4.png

A Divided France Re-Elects Macron to Lead a Weakened EU On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about France re-electing Macron to lead the weakened European Union, whether DeSantis punishing Disney for woke practices is principled conservatism, and Iran urging the immediate resumption of JCPOA negotiations.

Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | A Divided France Re-Elects Macron to Lead Weakened EUEd Martin - Political Analyst | DeSantis Takes Retaliation Against Disney… Is This Conservatism?Daniel Lazare - Journalist | DeSantis Retaliates Against Disney… Is This Conservatism?Mohammad Marandi - Adviser to JCPOA Negotiations | Iran and Saudi Arabia Look to Rebuild Diplomacy Amid Stalled JCPOA TalksIn the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about France re-electing Emmanuel Macron as a way to avoid a Le Pen presidency, rather than the incumbent president’s leadership skills. We also talked about the weakened state of the European Union and why Le Pen’s populist platform attracted so many people.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin and Daniel Lazare for a panel discussion on whether Florida Gov. DeSantis is taking political retaliation against Disney as a way to posture for a 2024 run, and if his actions are justifiable under conservative principles. We also talked about Kevin McCarthy backtracking about trashing Trump in the wake of January 6th.In the third hour, Mohammad Marandi joined the conversation to talk about Iran asking for an immediate resumption of JCPOA negotiations after a stalemate, as Iran and Saudi Arabia look to rebuild relations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, france, disney, elon musk, jcpoa, аудио, radio