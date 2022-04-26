https://sputniknews.com/20220426/1095085270.html

Twitter Board Members Reportedly Donated Tens of Thousands to Democrats

Twitter Board Members Reportedly Donated Tens of Thousands to Democrats

In late 2020, Twitter censored the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop, citing a previously unheard of policy on possible hacked materials. Hunter... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T22:56+0000

2022-04-26T22:56+0000

2022-04-26T22:56+0000

twitter

social media

us

democrats

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094737387_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_496b80a7ed702d3d848c7f9d9273f476.jpg

The Twitter board members who accepted Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform on Monday gave tens of thousands of campaign contributions to mostly Democratic candidates.According to Opensecrets.org and The New York Post, some of the 11-member Twitter board donated a significant amount of money to Democratic candidates during the 2020 election cycle.The former Google executive Omid Kordestani donated $2,800 to Kamala Harris and Cory Booker during the 2020 presidential campaign. He also donated to Lori Trahan, a Democratic congresswoman from Massachusetts.Kordestani previously contributed to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential run and Kamala Harris’ 2014 attorney general campaign.David Rosenblatt, another Twitter board member, donated $5,800 to Senator Chuck Schumer of New York in 2021 and has been a longtime supporter of Schumer over the decades, contributing $3,000 to the senator from 2000 to 2010. He also contributed to Hillary Clinton in 2015 and regularly supports ActBlue. Oddly enough, he also contributes regularly to WinRed, the conservative counterpoint to ActBlue.Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, often called eccentric, donated to outsider candidates in the 2020 campaign. He gave $8,400 to former Hawaiian Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and $6,600 to Andrew Yang, who recently left the Democratic party to create a political group called the Forward Party.Dorsey’s interest in politics seems to predate his fame and fortune. He donated $100 to a Maryland governor campaign in 1996 and $250 to a Maryland House race in 1998. Dorsey was in college at the time and would not invent Twitter until 2006.But it is the companies that are run by Twitter board members that donated the most. Salesforce donated $713,637 to the Biden campaign. The company also contributed north of $100,000 to Bernie Sanders and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff. Twitter board member Bret Taylor is the co-CEO of SalesForce.MasterCard, unsurprisingly, donated $134,467 to the Biden campaign while also giving $28,277 to Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Mimi Alemayeheu is the senior vice president of Mastercard and is also a Twitter board member.Finally, Robert Zoellick gave $2,000 to Republican Liz Cheney in September 2021. At the time, Liz Cheney had just been appointed to vice chair the January 6 select committee. It is unknown if that appointment is related to the contribution. Zoellick has donated dozens of times to Republican candidates since 1997, including George W Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney but never donated to Donald Trump.Prior to the board approving Twitter’s sale to Musk, the billionaire promised to eliminate the board’s salaries.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/republican-fec-member-doesnt-rule-out-bias-in-twitter-banning-hunter-biden-laptop-story-1089162031.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

twitter, social media, us, democrats, elon musk