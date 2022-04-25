https://sputniknews.com/20220425/wta-chief-expect-strong-reaction-to-wimbledons-ban-on-russian-belarusian-players--1095021683.html

WTA Chief: Expect 'Strong Reaction' to Wimbledon's Ban on Russian, Belarusian Players

WTA Chief: Expect 'Strong Reaction' to Wimbledon's Ban on Russian, Belarusian Players

All England Club and Lawn Tennis Association cited the situation in Ukraine as the reasoning behind its decision to block both Russian and Belarusian players... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T00:58+0000

2022-04-25T00:58+0000

2022-04-25T00:58+0000

martina navratilova

tennis

women tennis association (wta)

atp

international tennis federation (itf)

russia

belarus

ukraine

uk

wimbledon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095021454_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dbf9fa11ccef8942ff64ef1a1236bdc9.jpg

Steve Simon, head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), warned Wimbledon organizer All England Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) that the joint decision to not allow Russian and Belarusian players to complete in UK-based events comes contrary to Grand Slam rules, and will incur “strong reactions” from the international community.The WTA chief explained in the latest episode of the The Tennis Podcast that the AELTC’s “discriminatory” ban of Russian and Belarusian players from grass-court events violated Grand Slam regulations, while the LTA violated rules related to athlete entry.Several related authorities–including player councils and the WTA board–are going to have to sit down in the wake of the situation and “see where everything’s at,” he suggested. .“I do think that you'll see some strong reactions that will come from us, but what those are and how far they'll go is still to be determined,” the WTA chief said.The WTA and ATP, the global men’s tour, have banned both Russia and Belarus from international team competitions due to the situation in Ukraine, but allow individual players from the countries to compete as neutrals. Similar player guidelines were adopted by the International Tennis Federation.Simon noted that the WTA and ATP were in discussion about how to address the issue, although the governing bodies’ decisions will be made independently.The AELTC claimed in its announcement that it was carrying out the ban as part of the widespread push to “limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible.”In addition to the aforementioned governing bodies, a number of renowned tennis players have come out in opposition to the Wimbledon ban, including World Number 1 Novak Djokovic and Czechoslovakian-American tennis icon Martina Navratilova.“Exclusion … is not the way to go,” Navratilova asserted in an LBC Radio broadcast, claiming she was almost in tears over the move.

https://sputniknews.com/20220421/djokovic-navratilova-atp--wta-slam-wimbledon-organisers-for-banning-russian-belarusian-players-1094932645.html

belarus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

martina navratilova, tennis, women tennis association (wta), atp, international tennis federation (itf), russia, belarus, ukraine, uk, wimbledon