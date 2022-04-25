https://sputniknews.com/20220425/who-warns-time-is-not-on-our-side-as-new-outbreak-of-deadly-ebola-virus-declared-in-congo-1095033368.html

WHO Warns ‘Time is Not on Our Side' as New Outbreak of Deadly Ebola Virus Declared in Congo

The virus, also known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever (EHF), was originally detected near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Based on similar viruses, scientists believe EVD is animal-borne, with its source likely being bats or nonhuman primates, which then transmit it to other animals.Just one case has been confirmed so far, in a 31-year-old man in Mbandaka, a city in the north-western Equateur province, who began experiencing symptoms on 5 April. After spending more than a week in care at home, he was eventually admitted for intensive care at a local Ebola treatment centre on 21 April. The patient died later that day. Once health workers recognised the symptoms, they rushed to submit samples to test for Ebola virus disease, while an investigation has been launched to determine the source of the outbreak. In a race against time, more than 70 of the man’s contacts are now being traced.Furthermore, the deceased patient was given a safe burial to minimise the risk of contagious fluids infecting attendees. The health facility where the patient received care has been decontaminated.Vaccination is to begin in the coming days, as doses of jabs will be sent to Mbandaka from the country’s stockpiles of the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine in the cities of Goma and Kinshasa.Vaccines will be administered via a “ring vaccination” strategy, in accordance with which contacts and contacts of contacts are inoculated.The announcement comes just four months after the last Ebola outbreak ended and is, overall, the 14th experienced by the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 1976, when it was first discovered.The virus, also known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever (EHF), was originally detected near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Based on similar viruses, scientists believe EVD is animal-borne, with its source likely being bats or non-human primates, which then transmit it to other animals.The virus is transmitted by coming into contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials, and presents early symptoms such as muscle aches and a fever.The largest Ebola outbreak to date was an epidemic that ravaged West Africa from December 2013 to January 2016, with 28,646 cases and 11,323 deaths.Currently available treatments have hugely improved the chances of patients surviving Ebola, whereas in the past fatality rates have varied from 25 percent to 90 percent.On some occasions, Ebola survivors are known to experience lingering side effects even after recovery, such as muscle aches, eye and vision problems, and stomach pain.

