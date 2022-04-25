https://sputniknews.com/20220425/west-responsible-for-halt-in-geneva-talks-on-south-caucasus-russian-foreign-ministry-says-1095022075.html

West Responsible For Halt in Geneva Talks on South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

West Responsible For Halt in Geneva Talks on South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Geneva discussions on South Caucasus are on pause at the initiative of the UN, the EU and the Organization for Security and Co-operation...

According to Gonchar, the negotiations format, which is crucial to security and stability in South Caucasus, "has been taken hostage" by Western "partners."He emphasized that the responsibility for the canceled talks lies fully with the UN, the EU and the OSCE.The Geneva discussions on the relations between Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia have been held since 2008, under the co-chairmanship of the UN, the EU and the OSCE, and with the participation of Russia and the US.South Ossetia, along with another breakaway region, Abkhazia, declared independence from Georgia in August 2008 following an offensive of the Georgian army. Russia has backed South Ossetia and Abkhazia, while Georgia never recognized their independence and continues to consider them an occupied part of its own territory.

