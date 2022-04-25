International
https://sputniknews.com/20220425/west-responsible-for-halt-in-geneva-talks-on-south-caucasus-russian-foreign-ministry-says-1095022075.html
West Responsible For Halt in Geneva Talks on South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
West Responsible For Halt in Geneva Talks on South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Geneva discussions on South Caucasus are on pause at the initiative of the UN, the EU and the Organization for Security and Co-operation... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-25T01:18+0000
2022-04-25T01:18+0000
russia
geneva talks
west
southern caucasus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095022049_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff7b21fd0633a390cae2c57d192f09ed.jpg
According to Gonchar, the negotiations format, which is crucial to security and stability in South Caucasus, "has been taken hostage" by Western "partners."He emphasized that the responsibility for the canceled talks lies fully with the UN, the EU and the OSCE.The Geneva discussions on the relations between Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia have been held since 2008, under the co-chairmanship of the UN, the EU and the OSCE, and with the participation of Russia and the US.South Ossetia, along with another breakaway region, Abkhazia, declared independence from Georgia in August 2008 following an offensive of the Georgian army. Russia has backed South Ossetia and Abkhazia, while Georgia never recognized their independence and continues to consider them an occupied part of its own territory.
https://sputniknews.com/20220421/president-bibilov-says-south-ossetia-needs-to-choose-course---with-or-without-russia-1094927131.html
west
southern caucasus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095022049_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a237dc455e8d5e380fe085c9071ed19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, geneva talks, west, southern caucasus

West Responsible For Halt in Geneva Talks on South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

01:18 GMT 25.04.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly BelousovReflection of the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.
Reflection of the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Geneva discussions on South Caucasus are on pause at the initiative of the UN, the EU and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which could have negative consequences for the region, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Denis Gonchar told Sputnik.
According to Gonchar, the negotiations format, which is crucial to security and stability in South Caucasus, "has been taken hostage" by Western "partners."
"In what concerns the Geneva discussions, the work of this format has been put on hold. This is not our choice, the initiative in this case belongs to the ‘troika’ of the co-chairs (UN, EU and OSCE), who by their decision postponed for an indefinite time the regular, 56th round, planned for the end of March," Gonchar told Sputnik.
He emphasized that the responsibility for the canceled talks lies fully with the UN, the EU and the OSCE.
Gonchar stressed that "the unfriendly and politicized steps of the Western ‘partners’ do not help the cause of strengthening stability and security in the South Caucasus" and may "lead to uncertainty in this region."
The Geneva discussions on the relations between Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia have been held since 2008, under the co-chairmanship of the UN, the EU and the OSCE, and with the participation of Russia and the US.
Acting President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov during a press approach at polling station No. 17 at the Sports Palace in Tskhinvali. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
President Bibilov Says South Ossetia Needs to Choose Course - With or Without Russia
21 April, 00:41 GMT
South Ossetia, along with another breakaway region, Abkhazia, declared independence from Georgia in August 2008 following an offensive of the Georgian army. Russia has backed South Ossetia and Abkhazia, while Georgia never recognized their independence and continues to consider them an occupied part of its own territory.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала