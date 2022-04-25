https://sputniknews.com/20220425/us-supreme-court-grants-appeal-to-texas-death-row-inmate-for-dna-testing-1095051151.html

US Supreme Court Grants Appeal to Texas Death Row Inmate for DNA Testing

US Supreme Court Grants Appeal to Texas Death Row Inmate for DNA Testing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court said on Monday that it will grant Rodney Reed, a Texas man on death row for raping and strangling 19-year-old woman... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T21:13+0000

2022-04-25T21:13+0000

2022-04-25T21:13+0000

dna testing

death row

sex crime

police officer

texas

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101328/61/1013286189_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_00c891dbca7145084bd3fd9c7075156a.jpg

A Texas judge recommended last year that Reed be denied a new trial before sending the case back to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. In agreeing to review Reed’s appeal, the Supreme Court will consider the merit of Reed and his lawyers’ claims that untested crime-scene evidence will help clear him.Stites was reported missing after failing to turn up for her shift at a grocery store in Bastrop, Texas. A passer-by discovered Stites’s body on a rural road. Reed was arrested primarily on the basis of DNA tests, but has always maintained his innocence. Reed argued he had an affair with Stites, which explains the presence of his DNA on her. Reed’s lawyers say they have talked to witnesses who have corroborated that the pair was intimately involved.The lawyers also contend that new evidence has come to light in the past few years that suggests Stites’s fiancé, former police officer Jimmy Fennell, is involved or implicated in her murder.Fennell, who the Innocence Project said served a ten-year prison sentence for a sex crime and kidnapping while he was a police officer, has denied killing Stites.

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dna testing, death row, sex crime, police officer, texas, us