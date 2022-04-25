https://sputniknews.com/20220425/us-marine-corps-declares-delayed-heavy-lift-king-stallion-helicopter-operational-1095052319.html

US Marine Corps Declares Delayed Heavy-Lift King Stallion Helicopter Operational

US Marine Corps Declares Delayed Heavy-Lift King Stallion Helicopter Operational

After years of delays, SIkorsky’s CH-53K King Stallion helicopter has been declared operational by the US Marine Corps (USMC). The heavy-lift chopper is... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T22:41+0000

2022-04-25T22:41+0000

2022-04-25T22:41+0000

ch-53k king stallion

us marine corps

initial operational capability

amphibious assaults

helicopter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095052294_0:92:3072:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_161f8ae0e7735bb31d86067e4972c29a.jpg

Lt. Gen. Mark Wise, the USMC’s deputy commandant for aviation, announced on Monday that the King Stallion had completed its initial operational test and evaluation (IOT&E) period, with more than 3,000 mishap-free hours of flying.The ultra-powerful helicopter is an improvement over the CH-54E Super Stallion, boasting redesigned engines that produce 57% more horsepower with 63% fewer parts. It can lift a maximum weight of 27,000 pounds up to 110 nautical miles - about three times what its predecessor was capable of. Hovering, the King Stallion has proven capable of lifting 36,000 pounds.However, the King Stallion’s path to operational status has been fraught with delays, thanks to several design flaws that required correction, including the engine ingesting its own exhaust, a short life span for parts of the main rotor gearbox, and deficiencies with its tail rotor and driveshaft.That heavy lifting power is vital to the Pentagon’s plans for restructuring the Marine Corps. First pitched two years ago, the plan now known as “Force Design 2030” calls for reorienting the UMSC away from the heavy land-based combat in which it was often used during the US War on Terror, and toward an amphibious and naval role. The pivot has accompanied Washington’s shift toward great power competition with Russia and China, and the USMC’s new role is ideal for facing China’s numerically superior naval force and operations on the strings of islands off the east coast of Asia.Earlier this month, Col. Jack Perrin, the heavy-lift helicopter program manager at Naval Air Systems Command, told reporters that the King Stallion is expected to enter full-rate production at Sikorsky by fiscal year 2023. According to the UMSC release, the Corps plans to deploy the first CH-53K Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) detachment the following year.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ch-53k king stallion, us marine corps, initial operational capability, amphibious assaults, helicopter