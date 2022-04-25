https://sputniknews.com/20220425/uk-households-face-cost-of-living-hell-forced-to-choose-between-meals-or-heating-shows-poll-1095028889.html

UK Households Face Cost of Living ‘Hell’, Forced to 'Choose Between Meals or Heating', Shows Poll

UK Households Face Cost of Living ‘Hell’, Forced to 'Choose Between Meals or Heating', Shows Poll

Skyrocketing wholesale energy costs in recent months, which prompted a rise in the energy price cap for consumers as of 1 April, have resulted in household... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T07:43+0000

2022-04-25T07:43+0000

2022-04-25T07:44+0000

cost of living

uk

keir starmer

rishi sunak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089571712_0:61:2048:1213_1920x0_80_0_0_90bd56bfad971af268248178e31bfd13.jpg

More than half of British households are already feeling the onslaught of a cost of living crisis and will not be able to pay their bills within a matter of months, showed an exclusive survey for the Daily Mirror.Furthermore, the budget squeeze is forcing over five million people across the country to choose between heating their homes or skipping meals, while ditching all non-essentials and abandoning all holiday plans, the Deltapoll survey has revealed.In another concerning finding, financial woes are increasingly taking their toll on the mental health, with one in five surveyed admitting this.The cost of living crisis was stated as the number one concern by almost two-thirds of the more than 1,600 adults questioned. The economy came in second place at 27 percent - up sharply from 55 percent in late January.Nine out of 10 surveyed acknowledged having noticed their own cost of living rise and the biggest impact for many came from surging energy bills.An equivalent of 5.3million people or one in 10 people were now forced to choose between heating their home or going without food. After Ofgem raised the energy cap in early Aril, resulting in soaring bills, the regulator itself commissioned compliance reviews into energy suppliers to protect customer credit balances.When asked if suppliers might have misused credit balances, seven out of 10 polled thought they had.The online survey, carried out between April 21 and 23, 2022, showed that 9 percent of those questioned currently couldn’t afford to pay their household bills – an equivalent to about 4.8million people. A similar situation could be faced by another 12 percent within weeks and a further 31 percent within a matter of months.The poll highlighted the other areas where households were most tightening their belts.Accordingly, one in six questioned have opted to give up on their holiday plans, while over a quarter have ditched all non-essentials, including TV subscriptions.Here are some of the changes people in the Uk have been introducing to their daily routine when faced with a cost of living crisis:'It Will Only Get Worse’The new major survey is the first since the UK industry regulator, Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), lifted its energy cap as of 1 April.The cap on the most widely used tariffs imposed by Britain's energy regulator, Ofgem, rose by 54 percent, driving up energy bills for some 22 million customers by around £693 ($913), from £1,277 to £1,971 for those on default tariffs paying by direct debit. Pre-payment customers faced a hike of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.Furthermore, from 6 April 2022 to 5 April 2023 National Insurance contributions have been increased by 1.25 percent, to be spent on the NHS, health and social care in the UK.The true scale of the crisis is only now being felt, claimed campaigners, such as Adam Scorer, chief executive of the charity National Energy Action.He warned that by the time winter arrived “we will be measuring it in thousands of lives lost.”According to Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice, “urgent help is needed” for those who’ve been hit the hardest.The UK Labour party cited the alarming findings as it ripped into Chancellor Rishi Sunak for perceived lack of action to adequately help those trying to make ends meet.In response to the poll findings, a Government spokesperson was cited as saying:

https://sputniknews.com/20220418/almost-1-in-10-parents-in-uk-expected-to-visit-food-banks-amid-rising-costs-1094863031.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220401/five-million-uk-households-pushed-towards-fuel-stress-as-energy-price-cap-rises-to-almost-2k-1094389543.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220424/out-of-touch-rishi-sunak-sparks-resentment-over-reported-13000-annual-heating-cost-of-his-pool-1095014020.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

cost of living, uk, keir starmer, rishi sunak