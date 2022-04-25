UK Households Face Cost of Living ‘Hell’, Forced to 'Choose Between Meals or Heating', Shows Poll
Skyrocketing wholesale energy costs in recent months, which prompted a rise in the energy price cap for consumers as of 1 April, have resulted in household bills for some 22 million customers growing by around £693 ($913), with a growing number of UK families starting to feel the bite of a cost of living crisis.
More than half of British households are already feeling the onslaught of a cost of living crisis and will not be able to pay their bills within a matter of months, showed an exclusive survey for the Daily Mirror.
Furthermore, the budget squeeze is forcing over five million people across the country to choose between heating their homes or skipping meals, while ditching all non-essentials and abandoning all holiday plans, the Deltapoll survey has revealed.
In another concerning finding, financial woes are increasingly taking their toll on the mental health, with one in five surveyed admitting this.
The cost of living crisis was stated as the number one concern by almost two-thirds of the more than 1,600 adults questioned. The economy came in second place at 27 percent - up sharply from 55 percent in late January.
Nine out of 10 surveyed acknowledged having noticed their own cost of living rise and the biggest impact for many came from surging energy bills.
An equivalent of 5.3million people or one in 10 people were now forced to choose between heating their home or going without food. After Ofgem raised the energy cap in early Aril, resulting in soaring bills, the regulator itself commissioned compliance reviews into energy suppliers to protect customer credit balances.
When asked if suppliers might have misused credit balances, seven out of 10 polled thought they had.
The online survey, carried out between April 21 and 23, 2022, showed that 9 percent of those questioned currently couldn’t afford to pay their household bills – an equivalent to about 4.8million people. A similar situation could be faced by another 12 percent within weeks and a further 31 percent within a matter of months.
The poll highlighted the other areas where households were most tightening their belts.
Accordingly, one in six questioned have opted to give up on their holiday plans, while over a quarter have ditched all non-essentials, including TV subscriptions.
Here are some of the changes people in the Uk have been introducing to their daily routine when faced with a cost of living crisis:
Opting to stay at home more - 41%
Buying fewer clothes - 37%
Buying fewer takeaways - 34%
Making fewer car journeys to save on fuel - 30%
Cancelled non-essential outgoings, such as TV subscriptions - 27%
Fewer nights out - 26%
Cancelled days out - 25%
Eating less healthily to save money - 18%
Cancelled holiday plans - 16%
Borrowed money from family or friends - 13%
Chose between eating food and heating/going without food - 10%
Put essential bills on credit card - 8%
Cancelled gym membership - 8%
Increased overdraft - 6%
Gone with food so the kids can eat - 6%
Spent less on children’s school activities - 5%
Missed one or more rent payments - 4%
Used payday lender - 3%
Spent less on children’s school trips - 3%
Used pawn broker - 2%
Missed one or more mortgage payment - 1%
None of the above - 19%
'It Will Only Get Worse’
The new major survey is the first since the UK industry regulator, Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), lifted its energy cap as of 1 April.
The cap on the most widely used tariffs imposed by Britain's energy regulator, Ofgem, rose by 54 percent, driving up energy bills for some 22 million customers by around £693 ($913), from £1,277 to £1,971 for those on default tariffs paying by direct debit. Pre-payment customers faced a hike of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.
Furthermore, from 6 April 2022 to 5 April 2023 National Insurance contributions have been increased by 1.25 percent, to be spent on the NHS, health and social care in the UK.
The true scale of the crisis is only now being felt, claimed campaigners, such as Adam Scorer, chief executive of the charity National Energy Action.
“Energy bills haven’t landed yet, but people are not heating homes, not having a warm bath or shower, not using cookers and washing machines, not letting their kids watch TV. Knowing it will only get worse as we head to winter sends a shiver down my spine,” Scorer was quoted as saying.
He warned that by the time winter arrived “we will be measuring it in thousands of lives lost.”
According to Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice, “urgent help is needed” for those who’ve been hit the hardest.
The UK Labour party cited the alarming findings as it ripped into Chancellor Rishi Sunak for perceived lack of action to adequately help those trying to make ends meet.
“Working people are being hammered, and the worst is about to hit. The Mirror’s poll shows just how bad things are already. People are working hard but getting less, and the Conservatives have put up taxes at the worst possible time. The Government’s refusal to act is shameful. We need an emergency budget now to put money back in people’s pockets,” Labour leader Keir Starmer was cited as saying by the Mirror.
In response to the poll findings, a Government spokesperson was cited as saying:
“We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, and while we can’t shield everyone from the global challenges we face, we’re supporting British families to navigate the months ahead with a £22billion package of support this financial year.”