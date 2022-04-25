International
Twitter May 'Take Closer Look' at Musk's Bid After Tesla Boss Secures Funding For Buyout
Twitter May 'Take Closer Look' at Musk’s Bid After Tesla Boss Secures Funding For Buyout
After Twitter's board of directors launched a rights issue known as a "poison pill" on 15 April to make it more difficult for Elon Musk to buy the company by
Twitter’s 11-member board is reportedly prepared to discuss Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company after the billionaire’s announcement last week that he had already secured $43Bln to fund the acquisition, The Wall Street Journal reported.The micro-blogging site's board met on Sunday morning to mull over Musk’s unsolicited $46.5Bln bid, according to sources cited by the newspaper.It is reported that the financing secured by the billionaire Tesla CEO is what prompted Twitter’s board to review his offer of $54.20 a share.Furthermore, the report indicated that the two sides were to meet later on Sunday to discuss such aspects as a timeline for a potential deal and fees that would be paid if such an agreement was penned but later collapsed.It was added that any final buyout deal on the part of the Tesla and SpaceX founder is far from conclusive.The billionaire tech guru who boasts over 83 million followers on Twitter had revealed on 13 April that since initially acquiring 9.2 percent shares in the micro-blogging platform he was ready to offer $43 billion to complete the deal and take the company private.While Musk’s offer for Twitter is a 54 percent premium over the share price registered on the day before he first began investing in the company, in late January, the social media platform’s shares traded higher at varied points throughout last year.Elon Musk was offered a seat on the board, which would have limited his shareholding to 14.9 percent under company rules, but he declined the boardroom proposal.In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing documenting his bid, Musk confirmed he intended to purchase Twitter in its entirety, adding, “I don’t have confidence in [Twitter’s current] management.”The tech guru had clarified that he was prompted by a desire to tackle Twitter’s many deficiencies as a social media service, and seeks to “transform” the company as a “platform for free speech around the globe”.Twitter was originally hostile to the idea, and in response to Musk’s “unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire” the social media platform, the board put in place a “poison pill” strategy.The move would allow the company to flood the market with new shares or offer discounted shares to shareholders if an entity amassed more than a 15 percent stake.Nevertheless, even at that point, sources cited by The New York Post said that it “was not over”, and there were “conversations” between Musk and investors on the issue.Elon Musk had piled more pressure on Twitter last week by updating his proposal. In a securities filing made public on Thursday, Elon Musk clarified how he had put together financing from the investment bank Morgan Stanley - one of Twitter's biggest shareholders - and a group of other lenders.Other banks involved reportedly include Barclays, Bank of America, Societe Generale, Mizuho Bank, BNP Paribas and MUFG. The funds in question comprised $13 billion in debt financing, plus another $12.5 billion in loans against his stock in electric carmaker Tesla. Furthermore, the SpaceX founder was expected to add around $21 billion in equity financing.Twitter said in a statement on 21 April that it received Musk's updated proposal and "new information on potential financing," adding that its board was "committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review to determine the course of action in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders.”With the entire situation involving Twitter and Elon Musk described as “fast-moving” by sources, a spokesman for the social media platform declined to comment.There has not yet been any comment from Elon Musk.Ever since the American billionaire made his offer, some analysts cited by US media outlets suggested Twitter’s board would only accept a bid of a minimum of $60 a share. In 2021 Twitter’s stock shot above $70 a share, but has since dropped to around $48.
Twitter May 'Take Closer Look' at Musk’s Bid After Tesla Boss Secures Funding For Buyout

05:18 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 25.04.2022)
Svetlana Ekimenko
After Twitter's board of directors launched a rights issue known as a "poison pill" on 15 April to make it more difficult for Elon Musk to buy the company by diluting his stake, the Tesla chief executive - who at present owns 9.2 percent of the micro-blogging site's shares - announced he has secured $46.5Bln to fund his buy-out bid.
Twitter’s 11-member board is reportedly prepared to discuss Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company after the billionaire’s announcement last week that he had already secured $43Bln to fund the acquisition, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The micro-blogging site's board met on Sunday morning to mull over Musk’s unsolicited $46.5Bln bid, according to sources cited by the newspaper.
It is reported that the financing secured by the billionaire Tesla CEO is what prompted Twitter’s board to review his offer of $54.20 a share.
Furthermore, the report indicated that the two sides were to meet later on Sunday to discuss such aspects as a timeline for a potential deal and fees that would be paid if such an agreement was penned but later collapsed.
It was added that any final buyout deal on the part of the Tesla and SpaceX founder is far from conclusive.
The billionaire tech guru who boasts over 83 million followers on Twitter had revealed on 13 April that since initially acquiring 9.2 percent shares in the micro-blogging platform he was ready to offer $43 billion to complete the deal and take the company private.
While Musk’s offer for Twitter is a 54 percent premium over the share price registered on the day before he first began investing in the company, in late January, the social media platform’s shares traded higher at varied points throughout last year.
Elon Musk was offered a seat on the board, which would have limited his shareholding to 14.9 percent under company rules, but he declined the boardroom proposal.
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing documenting his bid, Musk confirmed he intended to purchase Twitter in its entirety, adding, “I don’t have confidence in [Twitter’s current] management.”
The tech guru had clarified that he was prompted by a desire to tackle Twitter’s many deficiencies as a social media service, and seeks to “transform” the company as a “platform for free speech around the globe”.
Twitter was originally hostile to the idea, and in response to Musk’s “unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire” the social media platform, the board put in place a “poison pill” strategy.
The move would allow the company to flood the market with new shares or offer discounted shares to shareholders if an entity amassed more than a 15 percent stake.
Nevertheless, even at that point, sources cited by The New York Post said that it “was not over”, and there were “conversations” between Musk and investors on the issue.
Elon Musk had piled more pressure on Twitter last week by updating his proposal. In a securities filing made public on Thursday, Elon Musk clarified how he had put together financing from the investment bank Morgan Stanley - one of Twitter's biggest shareholders - and a group of other lenders.
Other banks involved reportedly include Barclays, Bank of America, Societe Generale, Mizuho Bank, BNP Paribas and MUFG. The funds in question comprised $13 billion in debt financing, plus another $12.5 billion in loans against his stock in electric carmaker Tesla. Furthermore, the SpaceX founder was expected to add around $21 billion in equity financing.
Twitter said in a statement on 21 April that it received Musk's updated proposal and "new information on potential financing," adding that its board was "committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review to determine the course of action in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders.”
With the entire situation involving Twitter and Elon Musk described as “fast-moving” by sources, a spokesman for the social media platform declined to comment.
There has not yet been any comment from Elon Musk.
Ever since the American billionaire made his offer, some analysts cited by US media outlets suggested Twitter’s board would only accept a bid of a minimum of $60 a share. In 2021 Twitter’s stock shot above $70 a share, but has since dropped to around $48.
