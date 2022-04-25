International
Trump Not Returning to Twitter Despite Elon Musk’s Purchase of Company
Trump Not Returning to Twitter Despite Elon Musk’s Purchase of Company
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump told Fox News he will not return to Twitter despite the social media company's takeover by entrepreneur... 25.04.2022
"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump said. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."Musk reached a deal on Monday to buy Twitter for around $44 billion, in a move that will delist the social media giant from the New York Stock Exchange and make it privately-held, according to a company statement.The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) in October said it will become a publicly listed company as an alternative to liberal media and will launch a social network named "TRUTH" Social.Major social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram banned Trump following the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol, which some praise as a reasonable response to alleged incitement of riots, while others have voiced concerns about freedom of speech and expression in the United States.
21:37 GMT 25.04.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump told Fox News he will not return to Twitter despite the social media company’s takeover by entrepreneur Elon Musk.
"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump said. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."
Musk reached a deal on Monday to buy Twitter for around $44 billion, in a move that will delist the social media giant from the New York Stock Exchange and make it privately-held, according to a company statement.
The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) in October said it will become a publicly listed company as an alternative to liberal media and will launch a social network named "TRUTH" Social.
Major social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram banned Trump following the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol, which some praise as a reasonable response to alleged incitement of riots, while others have voiced concerns about freedom of speech and expression in the United States.
