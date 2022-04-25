https://sputniknews.com/20220425/trump-not-returning-to-twitter-despite-elon-musks-purchase-of-company-1095051505.html

Trump Not Returning to Twitter Despite Elon Musk’s Purchase of Company

Trump Not Returning to Twitter Despite Elon Musk’s Purchase of Company

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump told Fox News he will not return to Twitter despite the social media company’s takeover by entrepreneur... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump said. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."Musk reached a deal on Monday to buy Twitter for around $44 billion, in a move that will delist the social media giant from the New York Stock Exchange and make it privately-held, according to a company statement.The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) in October said it will become a publicly listed company as an alternative to liberal media and will launch a social network named "TRUTH" Social.Major social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram banned Trump following the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol, which some praise as a reasonable response to alleged incitement of riots, while others have voiced concerns about freedom of speech and expression in the United States.

