Top Iranian General Claims US-Affiliated Terrorists Behind Recent Bomb Blasts in Afghanistan

When asked last week if Daesh* was getting "stronger" in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price avoided giving a direct response, stating...

2022-04-25T10:31+0000

2022-04-25T10:31+0000

2022-04-25T10:31+0000

The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has claimed that a spate of deadly blasts that rocked the Afghan cities of Mazar-e-Sharif and Kunduz last week were carried out by terrorists and mercenaries “affiliated” with the US, Iran's Press TV reported on Monday.The Iranian general further claimed that the terrorist networks behind last week’s attacks on schools and mosques were following the “evil strategy of the White House and other enemies of the Grand Prophet of Islam”.A bomb attack on a mosque in Kunduz on 22 April left 33 people dead and 43 injured, as per a statement posted on Twitter by the Taliban’s deputy information minister, Zabiullah Mujahid.Mujahid said that the “perpetrators” of the attack would be brought to justice.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.On 21 April, a suicide bombing at a Shia Hazara mosque gathering in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, left at least 25 dead, as per the Taliban**.The proscribed terrorist group Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, in which most of the dead were Shiite Muslims. Daesh has a history of targeting Shias and those who follow Sufism (seeking intercession with God through saints) within Islam, considering them as heretics.On 19 April, a twin bomb attack at a boys’ school in a predominantly Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul left six dead and 25 injured. Many of the victims in the attack were school-goers, as per local officials.While the Taliban has claimed that they have almost eliminated the Daesh from Afghanistan, Iran has doubted the contention.Zahra Ershadi, Iran’s ambassador and deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, warned on 23 April that Daesh has “intensified” terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.Iran’s President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has also indirectly blasted the US for the increasing terrorism in the country.* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries** Under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

