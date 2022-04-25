https://sputniknews.com/20220425/sussexes-reportedly-hire-ex-obama-pr-guru-spark-speculation-of-meghan-markle-wading-into-politics-1095037942.html

Sussexes Reportedly Hire Ex-Obama PR Guru, Spark Speculation of Meghan Markle Wading ‘Into Politics’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who quit as working royals back in 2020 and whose succession of “truth bombs” in a spate of interviews profoundly strained... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired the PR genius Miranda Barbot, who was part of the team behind Barack Obama’s second presidential term triumph, to spruce up their image, reported The Mirror.Barbot, who was a 19-year-old university undergraduate when she won a scholarship to Obama’s team, has been brought in as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may try to emulate the Obamas, a source was cited as saying.The PR whizz kid joined the Sussexes’ firm Archewell after purportedly leaving US public relations firm BerlinRosen, which has worked with law firms, big corporations and the Green Party in the US. Barbot was purportedly seen mingling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official team at the Invictus games in Holland, which ended on Friday.“Shrewd operator” Barbot was singled out as a key figure in Team Sussex, possessing ample experience to help the couple adapt to life outside the royal family fold.Furthermore, the reported hire comes as a few weeks earlier, it was announced that Meghan Markle's Archewell Audio podcast series, Archetypes, would be debuting this year, and several new staff-members were recently recruited for their foundation.‘Battered’ Public ImageSince the Sussexes’ decided to step away from their role as working royals to embark upon a life of financial independence, their public image has been mired in controversies. Documentaries and interviews with the couple where they dropped so-called “truth bombs” have alienated other members of the royal family, particularly last year’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.During the March 2021 bombshell sit-down, both Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, made explosive claims. An unidentified member of the royal family had allegedly voiced concern about “how dark” the couple’s firstborn’s skin might be, in a reference to Archie.The Duke of Sussex also lobbed a bombshell accusation at his father, Charles, Prince of Wales, for “cutting me off financially”.Needless to say, the revelations have rankled within the walls of Buckingham Palace.Furthermore, while the Sussexes have never declared their political allegiance, since quitting the royal scene they have increasingly been accused of meddling in UK and US politics.Meghan Markle, who lobbied for paid parental leave in the US last October, was accused of resorting to the “tactics of an aspiring politician”.At the time, she wrote a two-page letter on the Sussexes’ headed paper addressed to the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the majority leader in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer.Previously, Meghan Markle was active in encouraging people to vote in the 2020 elections as part of a campaign led by Michelle Obama.The Sussexes, who have signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify to produce their own documentary series and podcasts but have been keeping a relatively low profile amid the coronavirus pandemic, travelled to the Netherlands for the duke's Invictus Games, held from 16 to 22 April, in what is seen as a sign of their return to public life.In another significant development, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth II for supposed “olive branch” talks at Windsor Castle on 13 April and met with Prince Charles before flying out to the Netherlands.The visit, ahead of the monarch’s 96th birthday, was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first time in the UK together since their break from the working royals fold.

