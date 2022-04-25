'Secrecy' Around Biden's Meetings With Hunter’s Associates May Hide 'Important Evidence’ - Schweizer

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/secrecy-around-bidens-meetings-with-hunters-associates-may-hide-important-evidence---schweizer-1095031784.html

President Joe Biden's secrecy surrounding his meetings with his son Hunter’s business partners may be indicative of an attempt to conceal "hugely important" evidence, believes American political consultant and writer Peter Schweizer.The “Red Handed” author pointed to fresh reports citing the White House’s archived visitor logs revealing that Chinese officials visited the White House during Biden's tenure as vice president.As he appeared on Fox News’ segment of "Sunday Morning Futures" alongside contributor Miranda Devine, Schweizer said:The emails, originally cited by The New York Post, were part of a trove of data contained on a laptop that Hunter Biden left behind at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, highlighting his shady foreign business dealings and hinting at the possibility he had hawked access to his father, then vice president under the Barack Obama administration. The current POTUS has consistently denied ever having any knowledge of the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, who is faces federal prosecution for alleged tax fraud, money laundering and illegal foreign lobbying.The president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and senior contributor to the media outlet Breitbart described the revelations as “extremely troubling”.“…Because what it means is they're trying to conceal who Joe Biden is actually meeting with,” said the investigative author.Peter Schweizer discussed the President's possible ties to his son Hunter's business dealings on Fox News after a fresh report in The New York Post citing White House visitor logs.It revealed that Joe Biden, as vice-president, met with Eric Schwerin, his son Hunter Biden’s leading investment partner, on 17 November 2010 in the West Wing.Schwerin had made at least 19 such visits to the WH between 2009 and 2015.The logs suggest that Schwerin, then president of the since-dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, met with a succession of close aides of both Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, around the same time as their son Hunter was negotiating multi-million dollar deals abroad, including in China.Private equity firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, founded in 2009 by Hunter Biden, Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and financier Devon Archer, has been at the center of multiple investigations pertaining to the younger Biden’s offshore financial practices.Thus, emails from Hunter Biden's now-notorious “laptop from Hell” have shed light on a series of exchanges between him and his associates in Rosemont Seneca’s joint venture with Chinese investment firms Bohai Capital and Bohai Harvest RST (BHR).According to hard drive emails from the computer, Eric Schwerin handled Joe Biden’s “Delaware tax refund check” and discussed the-then vice president’s financial affairs with him.Further revelations point to an intriguing timeline of events. Thus, in August 2011 Joe Biden arrived in China for three days of high level meetings with top leaders, including future Chinese President Xi Jinping. Shortly, on 22 August, Eric Schwerin, according to visitor logs, had a meeting in the West Wing with Kellen Suber, an executive assistant to Joe Biden.In another juxtaposition of log dates and itineraries, in 2013, when Hunter Biden together with Chinese businessman Jonathan Li negotiated the establishment of the BHR Partners firm in the month of June, Eric Schwerin visited the WH in March and May, meeting with Joe Biden assistant Kathy Chung and Biden's Director of Administration Faisal Amin.All the latest email revelations are part of the original trove of data contained on the laptop that Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware repair shop in 2019.While at first dismissed as "Russian disinformation" by mainstream media outlets,The New York Times finally confirmed last month that the laptop had been “authenticated by people familiar with” the emails in the cache on the computer’s drive. The acknowledgement came as part of the ongoing Justice Department probe into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax fraud and money laundering.But after the trove of data shed light on links the junior Biden and his father had to a range of unethical and potentially illegal activity, and in the wake of ever-emerging fresh evidence, Republicans have been increasingly urging the need for the Bidens to be investigated for corruption.

