Russia’s S-500 Missile System Enters Mass Production

The S-500 Prometey (lit. “Prometheus”) is Almaz-Antey’s newest road mobile air and missile defence system, with an estimated operational range of up to 600 km... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

The S-500 missile-based air defence system has entered mass production, Almaz Antey's general director, Yan Novikov, has announced.The general director assured that the system will be delivered to troops in accordance with the deadlines determined by Russia’s state defence order.Novikov also commented on the production of the S-350 Vityaz, an upgrade of the S-300 which began to be introduced in the Russian Army in 2020 and has since been offered to foreign countries.“The S-350 Vityaz is replacing systems which have already completed their service life. The system has shown itself to be good and compact, performing all functions with a serious overlap of the functions of its predecessors. The fundamental difference between the Vityaz and all other systems in its class is the capability to quickly target missiles and survey the battlespace. This system is capable of targeting not only existing means of air attack, but also prospective ones”, he said.Novikov added that the S-350 features an increased ammunition load and improved immunity to electronic countermeasures, with its radar complex design capable of keeping track of the situation simultaneously from all directions.The S-500 Prometey began to enter into service with the Russian military in September 2021, with about 30 units estimated to have been delivered to date. In addition to the ability to target traditional air targets and ballistic and cruise missiles, the Prometey is said to boast the ability to engage hypersonic weapons, effectively future-proofing it for decades to come as more and more countries pursue hypersonic capabilities.

