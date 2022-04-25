https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russias-s-500-missile-system-enters-mass-production-1095034431.html
Russia’s S-500 Missile System Enters Mass Production
Russia’s S-500 Missile System Enters Mass Production
The S-500 Prometey (lit. “Prometheus”) is Almaz-Antey’s newest road mobile air and missile defence system, with an estimated operational range of up to 600 km... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-25T11:08+0000
2022-04-25T11:08+0000
2022-04-25T11:31+0000
s-500
almaz-antey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095034406_0:96:955:633_1920x0_80_0_0_560b9fed3c9e20d3cd314fab61f91903.png
The S-500 missile-based air defence system has entered mass production, Almaz Antey's general director, Yan Novikov, has announced.The general director assured that the system will be delivered to troops in accordance with the deadlines determined by Russia’s state defence order.Novikov also commented on the production of the S-350 Vityaz, an upgrade of the S-300 which began to be introduced in the Russian Army in 2020 and has since been offered to foreign countries.“The S-350 Vityaz is replacing systems which have already completed their service life. The system has shown itself to be good and compact, performing all functions with a serious overlap of the functions of its predecessors. The fundamental difference between the Vityaz and all other systems in its class is the capability to quickly target missiles and survey the battlespace. This system is capable of targeting not only existing means of air attack, but also prospective ones”, he said.Novikov added that the S-350 features an increased ammunition load and improved immunity to electronic countermeasures, with its radar complex design capable of keeping track of the situation simultaneously from all directions.The S-500 Prometey began to enter into service with the Russian military in September 2021, with about 30 units estimated to have been delivered to date. In addition to the ability to target traditional air targets and ballistic and cruise missiles, the Prometey is said to boast the ability to engage hypersonic weapons, effectively future-proofing it for decades to come as more and more countries pursue hypersonic capabilities.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/russia-conducts-tests-of-s-500-anti-missile-defense-systems-in-arctic-region-source-says-1091889174.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095034406_0:7:955:723_1920x0_80_0_0_fa6abffea2aad0899d8f6333165e8a98.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
s-500, almaz-antey
Russia’s S-500 Missile System Enters Mass Production
11:08 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 11:31 GMT 25.04.2022)
The S-500 Prometey (lit. “Prometheus”) is Almaz-Antey’s newest road mobile air and missile defence system, with an estimated operational range of up to 600 km and the ability to engage hypersonic weapons. The first S-500 regiment went on combat duty in Moscow in late 2021 after passing rigorous state testing.
The S-500 missile-based air defence system has entered mass production, Almaz Antey's general director, Yan Novikov, has announced.
“Mass production of the S-500 has been arranged using the latest achievements of homegrown science and technology. The combat capabilities of this system significantly exceed those of previously created anti-aircraft weapons systems and air defence missile systems. The S-500 is capable of becoming the backbone of Russia’s aerospace defences”, Novikov said in an interview with Russia’s Natsionalnaya Oborona ("National Defence") magazine published Monday.
The general director assured that the system will be delivered to troops in accordance with the deadlines determined by Russia’s state defence order.
Novikov also commented on the production of the S-350 Vityaz, an upgrade of the S-300 which began to be introduced in the Russian Army in 2020 and has since been offered to foreign countries.
“The S-350 Vityaz is replacing systems which have already completed their service life. The system has shown itself to be good and compact, performing all functions with a serious overlap of the functions of its predecessors. The fundamental difference between the Vityaz and all other systems in its class is the capability to quickly target missiles and survey the battlespace. This system is capable of targeting not only existing means of air attack, but also prospective ones”, he said.
Novikov added that the S-350 features an increased ammunition load and improved immunity to electronic countermeasures, with its radar complex design capable of keeping track of the situation simultaneously from all directions.
“The S-350 interfaces with all air defence systems, can receive information from other complexes and systems and can work, for example, as a second echelon system in conjunction with the S-400, increasing the density of anti-aircraft fire. The Vityaz is also able to provide air defences independently. There are no other medium-range complexes with similar characteristics, anywhere in the world”, Novikov assured.
The S-500 Prometey began to enter into service with the Russian military in September 2021, with about 30 units estimated to have been delivered to date. In addition to the ability to target traditional air targets and ballistic and cruise missiles, the Prometey is said to boast the ability
to engage hypersonic weapons, effectively future-proofing it for decades to come as more and more countries pursue hypersonic capabilities.
29 December 2021, 13:48 GMT