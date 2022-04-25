https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russias-fsb-says-prevented-terrorist-attack-in-stavropol-region-1095032654.html

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol Region

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested on Monday a supporter of the Daesh*, who was planning a terrorist attack on a transport... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T10:12+0000

2022-04-25T10:12+0000

2022-04-25T10:12+0000

russia

fsb

terrorist attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0d14c2654b8b0692abcd8aa13a69cf.jpg

"The Russian Federal Security Service prevented a terrorist act on the territory of the Stavropol Territory… In the city of Stavropol, it discovered and prevented activities of a supporter of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, banned in Russia, who was planning to commit a terrorist attack on a transport infrastructure facility of the region at the direction of foreign emissaries of the ITO [international terrorist organization]. The suspect was arrested during preparation for the realization of his criminal design," the FSB said in a statement.According to the statement, the FSB found and seized explosives and submunitions purchased by the man with a view to producing improvised explosive devices. The detainee made a confession statement.The investigating authorities initiated criminal proceedings for the preparation of a terrorist act. The case is currently being investigated.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, fsb, terrorist attack