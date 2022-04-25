International
Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol Region
According to the statement, the FSB found and seized explosives and submunitions purchased by the man with a view to producing improvised explosive devices. The detainee made a confession statement.The investigating authorities initiated criminal proceedings for the preparation of a terrorist act. The case is currently being investigated.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
10:12 GMT 25.04.2022
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov / Go to the photo bankA bulletproof vest and a walkie-talkie of an FSB agent
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested on Monday a supporter of the Daesh*, who was planning a terrorist attack on a transport infrastructure facility in the southwestern region of Stavropol.
"The Russian Federal Security Service prevented a terrorist act on the territory of the Stavropol Territory… In the city of Stavropol, it discovered and prevented activities of a supporter of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, banned in Russia, who was planning to commit a terrorist attack on a transport infrastructure facility of the region at the direction of foreign emissaries of the ITO [international terrorist organization]. The suspect was arrested during preparation for the realization of his criminal design," the FSB said in a statement.
According to the statement, the FSB found and seized explosives and submunitions purchased by the man with a view to producing improvised explosive devices. The detainee made a confession statement.
The investigating authorities initiated criminal proceedings for the preparation of a terrorist act. The case is currently being investigated.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
