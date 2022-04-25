International
BREAKING: Russia Knows Names of CIA Curators Advising Ukrainian Neo-Nazis to Carry Out Crimes, Putin Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russian-president-putin-participates-in-expanded-meeting-of-prosecutor-generals-office-board-1095026525.html
Russian President Putin Participates in Expanded Meeting of Prosecutor-General’s Office Board
Russian President Putin Participates in Expanded Meeting of Prosecutor-General’s Office Board
According to the presidential administration press service, "during the meeting, the results of work undertaken in 2021 will be summed up and tasks for... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-25T10:37+0000
2022-04-25T10:37+0000
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095032441_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3513b0ad2d3d32afda9ed34e9bf0ce.jpg
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the expanded meeting of the Prosecutor-General’s Office Board in Moscow.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian President Putin Participates in Expanded Meeting of Prosecutor-General’s Office Board
Putin Live stream
2022-04-25T10:37+0000
true
PT77M04S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095032441_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_977dd16da862711866dc7a3521e4dd1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, видео

Russian President Putin Participates in Expanded Meeting of Prosecutor-General’s Office Board

10:37 GMT 25.04.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
According to the presidential administration press service, "during the meeting, the results of work undertaken in 2021 will be summed up and tasks for strengthening law and order for 2022 will be determined."
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the expanded meeting of the Prosecutor-General’s Office Board in Moscow.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала