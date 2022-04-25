https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russian-president-putin-participates-in-expanded-meeting-of-prosecutor-generals-office-board-1095026525.html
Russian President Putin Participates in Expanded Meeting of Prosecutor-General’s Office Board
Russian President Putin Participates in Expanded Meeting of Prosecutor-General’s Office Board
According to the presidential administration press service, "during the meeting, the results of work undertaken in 2021 will be summed up and tasks for... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-25T10:37+0000
2022-04-25T10:37+0000
2022-04-25T10:37+0000
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095032441_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3513b0ad2d3d32afda9ed34e9bf0ce.jpg
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the expanded meeting of the Prosecutor-General’s Office Board in Moscow.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095032441_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_977dd16da862711866dc7a3521e4dd1b.jpg
Russian President Putin Participates in Expanded Meeting of Prosecutor-General’s Office Board
Putin Live stream
2022-04-25T10:37+0000
true
PT77M04S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, видео
Russian President Putin Participates in Expanded Meeting of Prosecutor-General’s Office Board
According to the presidential administration press service, "during the meeting, the results of work undertaken in 2021 will be summed up and tasks for strengthening law and order for 2022 will be determined."
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the expanded meeting of the Prosecutor-General’s Office Board in Moscow.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!