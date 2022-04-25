https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russian-president-putin-participates-in-expanded-meeting-of-prosecutor-generals-office-board-1095026525.html

Russian President Putin Participates in Expanded Meeting of Prosecutor-General’s Office Board

According to the presidential administration press service, "during the meeting, the results of work undertaken in 2021 will be summed up and tasks for... 25.04.2022

russia

vladimir putin

Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the expanded meeting of the Prosecutor-General’s Office Board in Moscow.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

2022

News

en_EN

russia, vladimir putin, видео