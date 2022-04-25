https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russian-mod-shows-footage-of-iskander-missiles-firing-at-ukrainian-forces-military-warehouses-1095028214.html

Russian MoD Shows Footage of Iskander Missiles Firing at Ukrainian Forces' Military Warehouses

In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday published a video of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system destroying hangars housing military equipment and ammunition belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.The ministry said that in the course of a special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces continue to strike important military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with high-precision missile weapons.Iskander is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500km (more than 300 miles).

