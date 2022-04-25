International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russian-mod-shows-footage-of-iskander-missiles-firing-at-ukrainian-forces-military-warehouses-1095028214.html
Russian MoD Shows Footage of Iskander Missiles Firing at Ukrainian Forces' Military Warehouses
Russian MoD Shows Footage of Iskander Missiles Firing at Ukrainian Forces' Military Warehouses
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-25T09:12+0000
2022-04-25T09:12+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
iskander ballistic missile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094664211_0:0:1265:713_1920x0_80_0_0_eb806ff235508d710d11c189fda4fe93.png
The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday published a video of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system destroying hangars housing military equipment and ammunition belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.The ministry said that in the course of a special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces continue to strike important military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with high-precision missile weapons.Iskander is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500km (more than 300 miles).
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094664211_108:0:1115:755_1920x0_80_0_0_c81261772203e45a22a5d280ba776d5b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, iskander ballistic missile

Russian MoD Shows Footage of Iskander Missiles Firing at Ukrainian Forces' Military Warehouses

09:12 GMT 25.04.2022
© SputnikFootage released by the Russian MoD showing Iskander operational-tactical missile systems during the special military operation in Ukraine
Footage released by the Russian MoD showing Iskander operational-tactical missile systems during the special military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against provocations from Ukrainian forces.
The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday published a video of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system destroying hangars housing military equipment and ammunition belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.
The ministry said that in the course of a special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces continue to strike important military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with high-precision missile weapons.
Iskander is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500km (more than 300 miles).
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала