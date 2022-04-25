https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russian-mod-shows-footage-of-iskander-missiles-firing-at-ukrainian-forces-military-warehouses-1095028214.html
Russian MoD Shows Footage of Iskander Missiles Firing at Ukrainian Forces' Military Warehouses
The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday published a video of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system destroying hangars housing military equipment and ammunition belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.The ministry said that in the course of a special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces continue to strike important military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with high-precision missile weapons.Iskander is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500km (more than 300 miles).
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against provocations from Ukrainian forces.
The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday published a video of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system destroying hangars housing military equipment and ammunition belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.
The ministry said that in the course of a special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces continue to strike important military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with high-precision missile weapons.
Iskander is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500km (more than 300 miles).