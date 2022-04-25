International
Russian Journalist Solovyov Marked for Assassination Says Murder Plot Linked 'Directly' to Ukraine's Zelensky
Russia Declares 40 German Diplomats Personae Non Gratae in Mirror Response to Berlin
Russia Declares 40 German Diplomats Personae Non Gratae in Mirror Response to Berlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has decided to declare 40 German diplomats personae non gratae in a tit-for-tat response to Berlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
The ministry mentioned that it summoned the German ambassador in Russia on Monday to lodge a protest over expulsion of 40 Russian diplomats from Germany. "The German ambassador received a note declaring 40 employees of German diplomatic missions in Russia 'persona non grata' as a symmetrical response to the aforementioned decision of the German government," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia Declares 40 German Diplomats Personae Non Gratae in Mirror Response to Berlin

13:14 GMT 25.04.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
