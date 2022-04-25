https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russia-declares-40-diplomats-personae-non-gratae-in-mirror-response-to-berlin-1095040153.html
Russia Declares 40 German Diplomats Personae Non Gratae in Mirror Response to Berlin
Russia Declares 40 German Diplomats Personae Non Gratae in Mirror Response to Berlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has decided to declare 40 German diplomats personae non gratae in a tit-for-tat response to Berlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International
The ministry mentioned that it summoned the German ambassador in Russia on Monday to lodge a protest over expulsion of 40 Russian diplomats from Germany."The German ambassador received a note declaring 40 employees of German diplomatic missions in Russia ‘persona non grata’ as a symmetrical response to the aforementioned decision of the German government," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia Declares 40 German Diplomats Personae Non Gratae in Mirror Response to Berlin
13:14 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 13:18 GMT 25.04.2022)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has decided to declare 40 German diplomats personae non gratae in a tit-for-tat response to Berlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
The ministry mentioned that it summoned the German ambassador in Russia on Monday to lodge a protest over expulsion of 40 Russian diplomats from Germany.
"The German ambassador received a note declaring 40 employees of German diplomatic missions in Russia 'persona non grata' as a symmetrical response to the aforementioned decision of the German government," the ministry said in a statement.