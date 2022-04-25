https://sputniknews.com/20220425/row-erupts-in-indias-karnataka-after-christian-school-makes-it-mandatory-to-bring-bible-1095025663.html

Row Erupts in India's Karnataka After Christian School Makes It Mandatory to Bring Bible

A Christian missionary school in the Indian state of Karnataka has made it mandatory for students to bring Bibles to school while requesting that parents give an undertaking that they not object to their child carrying the holy book.The step has drawn the ire of several Hindu groups in the state.The state spokesperson for one such group, Hindu Janajagruti Samithi, Mohan Gowda, claimed that Clarence High School in Bengaluru city is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible.He also urged the state's Education Department to take action against the school.A state-based legal rights protection forum has filed an official complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding forcefully teaching the Bible to children.However, the school defended its stance and stated that it provides a Bible-based education.Clarence High School is a Christian missionary school.In the admission application form for grade 11, there is a declaration by parents that reads: "You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including Morning Assembly Scripture Class and Clubs, for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn Book during his/her stay at Clarence High School".There are many Christian missionary schools in India where Christians and non-Christian students study in equal numbers. Morning prayers are usually picked from the Bible or inspired by its teachings, but compulsory Bible-teaching is not part of the curriculum. However, in the past, Hindu organisations have often complained that missionary schools influence Hindu children and later convert them.The latest controversy was triggered days after the Karnataka government said in April that it was planning to introduce Hindu scripture the Bhagavad Gita in schools. However, so far, no official announcement has been made in this regard.

