Mauricio Pochettino Faces Sack at PSG With Antonio Conte Tipped to Take Over at Parc des Princes

Mauricio Pochettino might have just guided PSG to a record 10th Ligue 1 title, but that may not help him to save his job with the French outfit. Recent reports from France are suggesting that the Argentine manager's exit is "imminent" despite his recent success with the club.PSG sealed the Ligue 1 crown with their 1-1 draw against Lens on Saturday, having secured 78 points in 34 games so far. With Marseille in second place at 65, and with only four more games to go, PSG's position at the top is now unassailable.If Pochettino really is ousted from PSG, it will mean he's been served up with a double whammy within a short period, considering he was hot favourite to land the Man United top job for months.However, last week, the Red Devils named Erik ten Hag, at present in charge of Ajax, as their head coach to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick after the 2021-22 season ends.According to the British press, Ten Hag's Old Trafford appointment came as a complete surprise to Pochettino because he was in constant touch with the club's authorities. Their decision now leaves him in a precarious position as he is set to become a free agent after leaving PSG in the summer.According to French media outlet Le Parisien, PSG have already begun work on his final compensation package which could cost them as much as $16.1 million as Pochettino's contract with the Paris-based club only expires next summer.The former Espanyol and Southampton boss had made the Champions League his mission this season and in order to effect this he even brought Lionel Messi to the Parc des Princes.But the former Barcelona skipper has failed to live up to expectations in France, making PSG's task extremely tough in the continental competition.Pochettino's boys were eventually eliminated by Real Madrid in the last 16, leading to severe criticism of his side from several quarters, including fans, former players and even the press.At that stage, reports emerged that he will be sacked after this season.The report in Le Parisien also claims that present Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has already offered himself up to PSG as he's keen to coach the Ligue 1 heavyweights.Although Conte's offer to PSG is still in the initial stages, he could be handed a two-year contract to do the impossible and win the club their maiden Champions League title.The Italian, who took over the reins at the North London club in November, has earned widespread praise for raising the profile of Harry Kane and company in the past five months.Before his arrival, Spurs were struggling big time, but Conte has managed to turn things around rather quickly and they are now very much in contention for a top-four finish in the English top flight.His men at present are in fifth spot in the Premier League table with 58 points and Arsenal is fourth with 60.Although Conte has thrown his hat in the ring early in the race to be PSG's next manager, he's not the club's top choice, with that position reserved for French great Zinedine Zidane. But bringing Zidane to the PSG camp would not be easy because he's reportedly not in the mood to return to club level coaching, at least for the next few years. Apparently, he wants to be in charge of the France national team once Didier Deschamps leaves after the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

