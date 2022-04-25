LIVE UPDATES: US State & Defence Secretaries Visit Ukraine

Russian forces and Donbass militias continue their advance in the special operation in Ukraine as the remaining Azov neo-Nazis remain under siege at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Russia launched a military operation on 24 February, aiming to put a halt to the eight-year conflict in Donbass, which has claimed at least 13,000 lives. President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's campaign in the region a genocide and stressed that Moscow's goals are complete "de-Nazification" and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia