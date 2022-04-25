International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: US State & Defence Secretaries Visit Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: US State & Defence Secretaries Visit Ukraine
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International
Bridge in Kiev, Ukraine - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: US State & Defence Secretaries Visit Ukraine

04:46 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 05:29 GMT 25.04.2022)
US
India
Global
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against shelling by Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.
Russian forces and Donbass militias continue their advance in the special operation in Ukraine as the remaining Azov neo-Nazis remain under siege at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Russia launched a military operation on 24 February, aiming to put a halt to the eight-year conflict in Donbass, which has claimed at least 13,000 lives. President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's campaign in the region a genocide and stressed that Moscow's goals are complete "de-Nazification" and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
05:24 GMT 25.04.2022
Turkish Defence Ministry Says No Warships From Non-Regional Countries in Black Sea
Turkey is trying to keep its NATO allies away from the Black Sea, there are no warships from countries outside the region there, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"No, no," Akar told reporters when asked whether there are warships of non-coastal countries at the moment in the Black Sea.
Ankara believes that the entry and exit of NATO allies in the Black Sea will heighten tensions, Akar said, adding that Turkey warns against actions that can be perceived as a provocation in order to maintain stability in the Black Sea.
05:01 GMT 25.04.2022
Moscow Sends Note to US Demanding An End to Ukrainian Arms Supplies, Russian Ambassador Says
Moscow has sent a note to Washington demanding it stop supplying weapons to Kiev, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said in an interview with TV channel Russia-24.
04:47 GMT 25.04.2022
US State, Defence Secretaries Visit Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kiev on Sunday, US media report.

The trip was the first visit by high-level US representatives to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation at the end of February, The New York Times said on Monday.

While in Kiev, Blinken and Austin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that US diplomats were going to return to Ukraine starting "this week."

The US embassy in Kiev will reopen soon and Bridget Brink, the current US ambassador to Slovakia, is expected to be nominated as ambassador to Ukraine, The New York Times said citing a senior State Department official.

US President Joe Biden is set to announce Brink's nomination on Monday morning, the official said.

Blinken and Austin also said during their trip to Ukraine that Washington is going to provide Kiev with over $700 million in additional military aid.
